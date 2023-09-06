Mia Regan added an unexpected hair extension to her Victoria Beckham handbag for the Elle Style Awards 2023

Mia Regan knows how to make a statement on the red carpet, that’s for sure. The 20-year-old fashion model, Gen-Z style muse and girlfriend of Romeo Beckham constantly puts her signature edgy spin on the most classic of outfits, and it is totally captivating.

On Tuesday at the 2023 Elle Style Awards (where the likes of Florence Pugh and Billie Piper captivating fashion statements), she nodded to her boyfriend's mother, wearing an incredible outfit from Victoria Beckham’s eponymous fashion line. In true Regan style, she upped the ante and added the most unexpected fashion accessory that had us completely mesmerised.

© David M. Benett Mia wore a complete Victoria Beckham look

Mia wore a long sleeved cream mini dress with the chicest high neck, flattering ruching across the body and elegant draping from the midriff.

She paired the look with fishnet tights, black satin platform stilettos that are wholly Nicola Peltz-approved and VB’s white ‘mini Chain Pouch clutch bag.’ Mia put her own bizarre twist on the look by attaching a cascading blonde wavy hair extension to her bag (it’s giving ‘Alexa Chung’, who actually adapted her own vintage Mulberry bag recently).

© Mike Marsland Mia added a hair extension as a fashion accessory

Regan is an avid supporter of her boyfriend’s mother’s brand. To this year’s Wimbledon, Mia wore the ‘Gathered Waist Midi Dress In Parrot Green’ - the same one that has been worn by the likes of Queen Letizia of Spain, Maya Jama, Bella Hadid and of course, VB herself.

© Instagram She shared a close up of her styled hair extension on Instagram

The budding fashion designer has also released a capsule collection with Victoria’s brand, which encapsulates her signature sartorial agenda down to a T: “Mia Regan’s dream denim wardrobe has become a reality. Created in collaboration with Victoria Beckham, the 6-piece capsule collection is curated to champion carefree cuts and lived-in washes. A 70s-meets-90s-inspired influence results in an entirely modern energy, with puddle flare jeans defined by carpenter loops, XL box-pleat seams and a zip-tab waistband which can be undone to resemble low-slung dungarees.”

She is the fashionista gift that keeps on giving.