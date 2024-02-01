Mia Regan just had a vintage David Beckham dressing moment

Whenever I’m in need of some fresh fashion inspo I always find myself scrolling through Mia Regan's Insta.

Nine times out of ten her fun-loving, innovative and curated style leaves me with buckets full of wardrobe ideas, styling hacks, makeup must-haves and things to try when I just can't be bothered to think.

Luckily for moi, and everyone else who is a Mimimoocher stan, the model, muse and girlfriend to Romeo Beckham just wore yet another seriously cool girl coded ‘fit, this time channelling her father in law to be, David Beckham’s, most favoured combo-the double denim ‘juit’ (‘juit’ aka. a jeans suit is my new name for double denim.)

© Instagram / @mimimoocher Mia in yesterdays outfit © Steve Finn David Beckham back in '03 sported a cool-girl-coded double denim ensemble

Spotted yesterday in Copenhagen to sit front row at the Ganni show during Copenhagen Fashion Week, Mia kept things casually cool (as she always does) by pairing a distressed denim maxi skirt with a front slit and a denim jacket in the same hue.

Mia accessorised her bold double denim moment with a pair of chunky black biker boots, an olive-toned Ganni cross-body bag, lots of silver bangles and rings and a slicked-back bun adorned with a fun claw clip.

© Instagram / @mimimoocher Mia made sure to post multiple angles of the outfit to her IG and I for one am thankful

Double denim will forever be a statement style option, but over the last few months, the Canadian tuxedo seems to be in the limelight once again, especially among those who appreciate the Y2K craze. Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Sarah Lysander and (most importantly) David Beckham have all been semi-responsible for the resurgence, all often seen in double denim outfit variations.

Kendall is a Calvin Klein gal through and through and is often seen donning a matching denim twin set while out and about in Beverly Hills or while tending to her horse babies on the farm. © Instagram / @kendalljenner Kenny is the queen of double denim

© Instagram / @sarahlysander I am obsessed with this look London’s most enviable ‘it’ girl Sarah Lysander doesn’t let the bustling city stop her from living out her Texas dreams, donning a jean two-piece with cowboy boots, an oversized belt buckle and a brown wool blazer for a day out in the English capital.

While off duty in the modelling sphere but on duty in the mom world, Gigi Hadid keeps her style simple and chic, donning jean shoes and denim overshirt with Converse sneakers. © Instagram / @gigihadid Gigi has forever been a denim fan

© MEGA The man loves denim and who can blame him David is a known lover of the ‘juit’ recently channelling his own book signing ensemble from 2003, stepping out in an all-blue jean fit while in NYC.

If Mia’s latest look isn’t convincing enough that double denim is set to be huge for 2024, then I don't know what is.