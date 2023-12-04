Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham rock matching tailoring ensembles at the 2023 Fashion Awards

Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham are officially the couple of the moment - and their joint appearance at the 2023 Fashion Awards is the sartorial proof.

The pair have not been dating for too long, and yet they've already made a serious impact on the fashion front, carving themselves out as one of the best-dressed couples we've seen in a while.

The young model and the second eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham rocked up at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday night at the prestigious event, armed with their outfit A-game.

For the biggest night of the British fashion calendar, both went muted with their colour palettes, opting for all-black tailoring-inspired ensembles.

Mia exuded It-girl appeal in a blazer midi dress with a sheer skirt panel. Her unusual dress featured a fitted corset over the top, cinching in her waist and creating an hourglass silhouette - one of the key shape trends for AW23.

Romeo didn't let the side down, the 18-year-old looking dapper in a classic blazer, relaxed-fit trousers, and a simple black tee. Around the rounded neckline of his T-shirt snaked a silver chain, echoing the pop of metallic around Mia's neck.

What happens at the Fashion Awards?

The biggest night of the British fashion calendar is finally here, and this year's festivities are taking place at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The prestigious event is a gathering of the industry's brightest luminaries, from supermodels and tastemakers to designers and editors, all poised to celebrate and raise funds for the British Fashion Council's charities which support "future growth and success" of the industry via "education, grant-giving, and business mentoring".

After showcasing their 'fits on the red carpet, attendees are treated to an opulent ceremony. Accolades span from 'Model of the Year' (Alton Mason, Anok Yai, Kai-Isaiah Jamal, Liu Wen, Mona Tougaard and Paloma Elsesser are in the running for 2023) to the 'Outstanding Achievement Award', which this year is being bestowed on Valentino Garavani.