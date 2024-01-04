5 makeup products Mia Regan uses that aren’t from Victoria Beckham that you can shop now

If we had a partner whose mother had a legendary luxury beauty brand, we'd probably be lathering our faces in her products too.

It comes as no surprise therefore that Mia Regan - the Gen-Z fashion muse and girlfriend of Romeo Beckham, uses plenty of Victoria Beckham Beauty products in her makeup routine.

But, as we saw in Mia's "updated winter make-up routine" that she shared with her 326k TikTok followers, she reaches for a variety of brands and products to get her effortlessly hydrated and dewy natural make-up look, plenty of which are available to shop right now.

@reganmia I was obviously in a sarcy mood whilst filming… enjoy my lil makeup tutorial 💪🏼 ♬ original sound - mimimoocher

How We Chose:

All products are ones Mia Regan featured in her winter makeup routine this season. It's important to note we don't have the exact shades she used in any products, just the items and the brands that we could see from her video. Also, we have not tried the following products ourselves, but have given as much information as possible on the finish, texture and any other detail.

Here are five products Mia Regan uses this winter that you can shop now:

1. The Skin Tint

After priming her face with a '"light moisturiser," Mia goes in "just a little skin tint" which she taps in, avoiding her forehead because her fringe will cover it.

Veil Hydrating Skin Tint - Hourglass

With a stamp of approval from Hailey Bieber and Sofia Richie alongside Mia, we're hedging our bets that this is a product worth trying. It's supposedly lightweight, nourishing and gives a healthy-looking glow. £49.00 AT CULT BEAUTY

2. The Concealer

She then explains "I mix two concealers together to make the shade" one of which is the Concentré de Beauté Concealer by Gucci, which is distinctive thanks to its stunning vintage floral-patterned lid.

Concentré de Beauté Concealer - Gucci

The packaging of this concealer is *chefs kiss*. It's available in an incredible 40 different shades, aiming to suit as many skin shades as possible. Each shade is identified by two parts: numbers refer to the depth of the skin tone, from Fair (1X) to Deep (5X), and the letters correspond to your skin undertone. C for Cool, N for Neutral and W for Warm. £33.00 AT JOHN LEWIS

3) The Other Concealer

The other concealer Mia uses is the Armani liquid concealer, which she mixes with the Gucci on her ring finger and lightly applies to her under eyes.

Power Fabric Concealer - Armani

This concealer has been a celebrity make-up artist favourite for years. The high-coverage concealer has a matte-like finish yet promises to still be hydrating and crease-resistant. £35.00 AT LOOKFANTASTIC

4) The Contour Stick

She then explains “with bronzers, I would go between a contour colour, a classic and another classic.” One of her classics is the Charlotte Tilbury contour wand which she dots on her cheeks and then blends out with a brush

Hollywood Contour Wand - Charlotte Tilbury

Mia called this 'a classic' in her video, and never has she spoken truer words. From Bella Hadid to Lily James and Kate Moss, Charlotte Tilbury and her team of expert MUAs constantly use the Hollywood range on the most glamorous of faces. £30.00 AT CULT BEAUTY

5) The Blush

After bronzing her cheeks, Mia goes in with the ILIA Multi-Stick to wake up her cheeks. To apply this, she swirls her finger across the top of the stick, dabs with the opposite finger to distribute the colour, and applies it in unison to the apples of both cheeks.

Multi-Stick - ILIA

ILIA's Multi-Stick does exactly what it says on the tin: provides buildable colour to use on the cheeks, lips and eyes. It also comes in a compact round pot, perfect for on-the-go. Versatility at its finest. £27.00 - £36.00 AT SEPHORA

