5 makeup products Mia Regan uses that aren’t from Victoria Beckham that you can shop now

If we had a partner whose mother had a legendary luxury beauty brand, we'd probably be lathering our faces in her products too.
It comes as no surprise therefore that Mia Regan - the Gen-Z fashion muse and girlfriend of Romeo Beckham, uses plenty of Victoria Beckham Beauty products in her makeup routine.
But, as we saw in Mia's "updated winter make-up routine" that she shared with her 326k TikTok followers, she reaches for a variety of brands and products to get her effortlessly hydrated and dewy natural make-up look, plenty of which are available to shop right now.
How We Chose:
All products are ones Mia Regan featured in her winter makeup routine this season. It's important to note we don't have the exact shades she used in any products, just the items and the brands that we could see from her video. Also, we have not tried the following products ourselves, but have given as much information as possible on the finish, texture and any other detail.
Here are five products Mia Regan uses this winter that you can shop now:
1. The Skin Tint
After priming her face with a '"light moisturiser," Mia goes in "just a little skin tint" which she taps in, avoiding her forehead because her fringe will cover it.
2. The Concealer
She then explains "I mix two concealers together to make the shade" one of which is the Concentré de Beauté Concealer by Gucci, which is distinctive thanks to its stunning vintage floral-patterned lid.
3) The Other Concealer
The other concealer Mia uses is the Armani liquid concealer, which she mixes with the Gucci on her ring finger and lightly applies to her under eyes.
4) The Contour Stick
She then explains “with bronzers, I would go between a contour colour, a classic and another classic.” One of her classics is the Charlotte Tilbury contour wand which she dots on her cheeks and then blends out with a brush
5) The Blush
After bronzing her cheeks, Mia goes in with the ILIA Multi-Stick to wake up her cheeks. To apply this, she swirls her finger across the top of the stick, dabs with the opposite finger to distribute the colour, and applies it in unison to the apples of both cheeks.
