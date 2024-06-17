Elle Fanning's plunging suit and red lip is giving major SHE-E-O vibes

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Though the world might still be in its girly girl era, donning flouncy summer frocks, ballet flats and sunkissed blush-pink makeup, Elle Fanning is bringing corporate glam back to the red carpet, proving there will always be a place for the sartorial power suit.

Styled by her go-to celebrity stylist Samantha McMillen, who is also responsible for her showstopping ethereal glass slipper-inspired Balmain Met Gala gown, as well as many of her sister, Dakota Fanning's most iconic looks, The Great star decided to don a sleek and sophisticated matching black Saint Laurent suit, tailored to perfection with a plunging neckline and shimmery satin lapels.

Elle accessorised her all-black power suit with a decedent diamond choker necklace and a set of stacked rings from Cartier, a pair of pointed pump heels and what we believe to be sheer opaque knee-highs, perfect for her night at the 77th Tony Awards.

© Getty Sophisticated elegance at its peak

For glam, she turned to her go-to makeup artist Tyron Machhausen to sculpt her cheekbones with subtle contour and brighten her blue eyes with a smudged sultry eye look. As the cherry on top of the perfectly blended look, Tyron and Elle chose to bring the drama, deciding on a bold red matte lip shade, effortlessly accentuating Elle’s powerful cupid's bow.

© Getty Absolutely no notes

Over the last few months, Elle has solidified herself on the stylistic map, with help from Samantha McMillen, recently spotted in a butter yellow kaftan-style dress from Gucci's Cruise 2025 collection during Cannes Film Festival 2024.

As she just so graciously proved, Elle Fanning is one of those famed faces who can pull off any fashion aesthetic, making her one to watch throughout every awards season.

© Getty Elle's ethereal Gucci gown

At the moment the young actress is currently filming the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown alongside co-star Timothée Chalamet, meaning we’re set to be in for a slew of enviable press tour looks come the early 2025 release date.