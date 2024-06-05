Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kendall Jenner’s sheer lilac dress was a Kate Winslet in Titanic cosplay
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! Fashion at:
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Kendall Jenner’s sheer lilac dress was a Kate Winslet in Titanic cosplay

Both dresses embody a romantic, cinematic elegance that’s hard to ignore

Natalie Salmon
Fashion Digital Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Maybe it’s just me, but whenever I see a woman dashing around a boat in a long dress, my millennial brain instantly screams, "OMG, it’s Rose DeWitt Bukater searching for Jack Dawson." 

There’s just something about a flowing dress on the deck of a boat that triggers my inner Titanic nostalgia. Alright, maybe that's a bit of a stretch, but let’s face it, Kendall Jenner definitely had a majorly glam maritime moment recently. 

This time, however, it wasn’t aboard an ill-fated ship liner but rather a luxurious yacht. Her latest Instagram post included a clip of her running along the deck, her skirt gathered in her hands. Between the sunset and her graceful prancing, the scene was straight out of a romantic tear-jerking flick.

Kendall's lilac holiday dress was striking for summer© @kendalljenner/Instagram
Kendall's lilac holiday dress was striking for summer

The supermodel turned Tequila founder gave her 293 million followers a glimpse into her family vacation in Mallorca, Spain. Among the highlights was the romantic lilac dress she donned specifically for taking in the sunset.

MORE: Kendall Jenner delivers Old Hollywood elegance with Meghan Markle's favourite neckline

RELATED: The 17 best drop waist dresses to add to your summer wardrobe

Jenner shared five stunning photos lounging on the deck of the yacht in a dusty lavender dress. The dress in question appears to be Khaite's Romee dress. 

Kendall Jenner is a huge fan of the A-list adored brand, and has been seen wearing Khaite dresses on several occassions© Daniel Zuchnik
Kendall Jenner is a huge fan of the A-list adored brand, and has been seen wearing Khaite dresses on several occassions

This piece's see-through sheer fabric was elegantly balanced by a high neckline and a floor-grazing, flowing skirt. Jenner kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing a pair of silver earrings, allowing the dress to be the star of the show. It looks like her dress may have been custom-made for the occasion or a yet-to-be released model, as Khaite only offers the Romee dress in a grey wool. 

MORE: Kendall Jenner is obsessed with this one sports bra and it's actually affordable

RELATED: The best summer dresses that are perfect for your 2024 holiday

That sheer lilac dress might be a tad different from the iconic pink silk gown that Kate Winslet wore while searching for a handcuffed Leonardo DiCaprio, but let’s be honest—the vibes are unmistakably the same. 

View post on Instagram
 

 Both dresses embody a romantic, cinematic elegance that’s hard to ignore, whether on a luxury ocean liner or on a yacht in the Mediterranean.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more