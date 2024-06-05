Kendall Jenner’s sheer lilac dress was a Kate Winslet in Titanic cosplay

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Maybe it’s just me, but whenever I see a woman dashing around a boat in a long dress, my millennial brain instantly screams, "OMG, it’s Rose DeWitt Bukater searching for Jack Dawson."

There’s just something about a flowing dress on the deck of a boat that triggers my inner Titanic nostalgia. Alright, maybe that's a bit of a stretch, but let’s face it, Kendall Jenner definitely had a majorly glam maritime moment recently.

This time, however, it wasn’t aboard an ill-fated ship liner but rather a luxurious yacht. Her latest Instagram post included a clip of her running along the deck, her skirt gathered in her hands. Between the sunset and her graceful prancing, the scene was straight out of a romantic tear-jerking flick.

© @kendalljenner/Instagram Kendall's lilac holiday dress was striking for summer

The supermodel turned Tequila founder gave her 293 million followers a glimpse into her family vacation in Mallorca, Spain. Among the highlights was the romantic lilac dress she donned specifically for taking in the sunset.

MORE: Kendall Jenner delivers Old Hollywood elegance with Meghan Markle's favourite neckline

RELATED: The 17 best drop waist dresses to add to your summer wardrobe

Jenner shared five stunning photos lounging on the deck of the yacht in a dusty lavender dress. The dress in question appears to be Khaite's Romee dress.

© Daniel Zuchnik Kendall Jenner is a huge fan of the A-list adored brand, and has been seen wearing Khaite dresses on several occassions

This piece's see-through sheer fabric was elegantly balanced by a high neckline and a floor-grazing, flowing skirt. Jenner kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing a pair of silver earrings, allowing the dress to be the star of the show. It looks like her dress may have been custom-made for the occasion or a yet-to-be released model, as Khaite only offers the Romee dress in a grey wool.

MORE: Kendall Jenner is obsessed with this one sports bra and it's actually affordable

RELATED: The best summer dresses that are perfect for your 2024 holiday

That sheer lilac dress might be a tad different from the iconic pink silk gown that Kate Winslet wore while searching for a handcuffed Leonardo DiCaprio, but let’s be honest—the vibes are unmistakably the same.

Both dresses embody a romantic, cinematic elegance that’s hard to ignore, whether on a luxury ocean liner or on a yacht in the Mediterranean.