Kendall Jenner is obsessed with this one sports bra and it's actually affordable

Let’s be honest, whenever someone from the fashion set, especially Kendall Jenner, wears something remotely obtainable, like a black sports bra, we can’t help but add it to our cart.

This particular affordable style statement is a simple black sports bra from famed Los Angeles-founded yoga brand, Alo Yoga.

© Instagram / @kendalljenner Kenny's athlesiure ensemble

Earlier today the model, 818 Tequila founder and BFF of Hailey Bieber posted a quick mirror selfie snap to her story, showing off her toned midriff and legs in a sports bra, bike shorts and black cardigan ensemble.

Although the ‘fit is by no means groundbreaking, athleisure on a whole is forever a style statement in its own right, especially for those who don activewear on the daily, albeit to go to a pilates class or to sit on the couch and for a movie marathon (they’re both a mental exercise.) Sometimes you just need a simple black supportive sports bra with no frills attached to do its job in silence.

© Instagram / @kendalljenner Even when off-duty she's always on-duty style wise

Kendall's particular sports bra is the Alo Yoga Airlift Intrigue Bra which retails on the brand’s website for £‌67.00. This particular simple style is one she has worn on repeat over the last few months, earlier this year she shared a snap of herself in the same bra and mini short combo in front of her sleek black Porsche with the caption “off to pilates.”

Kendall’s style game is seriously cultivated in the fashion sphere, celebrated for her simple yet sleek looks, usually consisting of classic jeans and loafers, off-the-shoulder black gowns and coastal cowgirl core bikini and boot ensembles.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner Kylie shared a snap of herself in a matching set whilst on holiday recently

Despite being a brand ambassador for the yoga label, her famous sister Kylie and momager Kris are also major Alo Yoga stans, both posting pictures of their own workout gear to their millions of Instagram followers.

There’s no denying that a simple black sports bra is a wardrobe essential and if you’re in the market for one that's Kenny J-approved, then this one is your best bet.