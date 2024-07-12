Suki Waterhouse just made a case for decadent flapper-girl dressing

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Just days after showing off her post-baby bod in a fiery red bikini, Suki Waterhouse is once again up to her old sartorial style tricks, this time embodying flapper girl elegance.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star is no stranger to donning fabulous ‘fits both on screen and off and her recent Instagram story proves exactly that.

© Instagram / @sukiwaterhouse Said flapper-girl 'fit

The new mama shared a mirror selfie snap to her 4.2 million Instagram followers yesterday, showing off her casual yet cool outfit of the day - pairing a set of brown trousers with a sparkly, beaded top under a classic black blazer.

The singer's now-iconic messy 'bronde' locks elevated her off-duty look, complete with her signature choppy fringe that oozed Stevie Nicks allure.

© Instagram / @sukiwaterhouse Forever obsessed with this look

Over the past few months the actress, singer-songwriter and British cool-girl has been on style radars around the globe, recently releasing a music video for her single supersad which featured an array of seriously stylish ensembles, including sultry thigh-high lace stockings and sheer blouse combo that still occupies a large portion of my frontal lobe.

Suki’s casual yet elegant flapper girl aesthetic comes as a slight surprise to those of us who visit her page on the reg for outfit inspo. More often than not, she opts for uber-girlish looks, mixing pastel pinks with giant fluffy jackets, crystal-encrusted heels and vibrant graphic band t-shirts - a far cry from her recent mirror selfie (though not a faux pas by any means.)

Both Suki and her beau Robert Pattinson welcomed their first child together back in March, just six weeks before Suki graced the Coachella main stage in that rhinestone bodysuit and oversized fluffy coat look.

We can’t know for sure if said Roaring Twenties outfit marks a new style shift or the Good Looking singer, though if it is, we welcome it with open arms.