Anya Taylor Joy, Emily Blunt, Suki Waterhouse: The best dressed at Tiffany & Co.'s book launch

Last night some of the world's most notable names came together to celebrate the wonderful world of famed jewellery house Tiffany & Co, who yesterday unveiled its annual jewellery curation, Blue Book 2024: Tiffany Céleste at The Beverly Estate.
Each and every famed face unsurprisingly dressed to impress, many, if not most sporting gilded gowns and accessorised with decedent Tiffany & Co. jewellery.
From Anya's chocolate brown corset dress to Reese Witherspoon twinning with her daughter Ava, here are the best-dressed names who attended last night's soirée.
Anya Taylor-Joy
The Dune: Part Two actress turned heads in a chocolate brown-hued strapless satin corset and velvet skirt gown. She accessorised her look with a ruby and diamond necklace, matching earrings, a bracelet and a ring.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Famed British model, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley traded in her favourite Adidas Gazelle sneakers for a pair of strappy silver heels to attend last night's event. She paired her sleek footwear silhouette with a plunging neckline white bodycon midi dress and a diamond necklace adorned with a drop-down sapphire.
Suki Waterhouse
Hot off the Coachella stage new mother Suki Waterhouse stunned in a cream gown with a large silver buckle detail and a matching coat.
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union stunned in a black and white beaded gown, topping off her glamourous look with an opulent necklace from the brand's High Jewellery collection.
Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk made an entrance in a fitted long-sleeve baby blue-toned gown complete with ruffled sleeve accents. She paired her tonal ensemble with a pair of striking heels in the same colourway, paying homage to Tiffany's iconic blue boxes.
Reese Witherspoon
Actress Reese Witherspoon kept things classic for the event, donning a strapless black dress with a sleek blazer over her shoulders.
Emily Blunt
Keeping things elegant in a white sequined midi dress with spaghetti straps, actress Emily Blunt made sure all emphasis was on her bold Tiffany & Co. necklace.
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot opted for a mysterious look, pairing a sleek black dress with pointed-toe pumps and a pair of sunglasses.
Ava Phillippe
Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe joined her famous mother for the night, also donning a strapless dress.
Olivia Wilde
Actress and director Olivia Wilde chose a plunging neckline velvet black gown for the night, adding an extra layer in the form of a bold-shouldered blazer.
Laura Harrier
Laura Harrier made a statement in a strapless brown patent leather-looking midi dress and strappy black heels.