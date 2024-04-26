Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Anya Taylor Joy, Emily Blunt, Suki Waterhouse: The best dressed at Tiffany & Co.'s book launch
The world's most glamourous names all celebrated under one roof last night and their outfits were nothing short of stunning...

Orion Scott
Last night some of the world's most notable names came together to celebrate the wonderful world of famed jewellery house Tiffany & Co, who yesterday unveiled its annual jewellery curation, Blue Book 2024: Tiffany Céleste at The Beverly Estate.

The likes of Anya Taylor Joy, Emily Blunt, Gal Gadot and Suki Waterhouse all gathered under one opulent Los Angeles roof for an intimate night of glitz, glamour, celebration and style. 

Gabrielle Union, Laura Harrier, and Quinta Brunson attend the Tiffany & Co. Celebration of the launch of Blue Book 2024© Getty
Each guest was dripping in lavish Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Each and every famed face unsurprisingly dressed to impress, many, if not most sporting gilded gowns and accessorised with decedent Tiffany & Co. jewellery. 

From Anya's chocolate brown corset dress to Reese Witherspoon twinning with her daughter Ava, here are the best-dressed names who attended last night's soirée.

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the Tiffany & Co. Celebration of the launch of Blue Book 2024 in a brown gown© Getty

Anya Taylor-Joy

The Dune: Part Two actress turned heads in a chocolate brown-hued strapless satin corset and velvet skirt gown. She accessorised her look with a ruby and diamond necklace, matching earrings, a bracelet and a ring.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the Tiffany & Co. Celebration of the launch of Blue Book 2024 in a white dress© Getty

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Famed British model, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley traded in her favourite Adidas Gazelle sneakers for a pair of strappy silver heels to attend last night's event. She paired her sleek footwear silhouette with a plunging neckline white bodycon midi dress and a diamond necklace adorned with a drop-down sapphire. 

Suki Waterhouse attends the Tiffany & Co. Celebration of the launch of Blue Book 2024 in a cream gown© Getty

Suki Waterhouse

Hot off the Coachella stage new mother Suki Waterhouse stunned in a cream gown with a large silver buckle detail and a matching coat. 

Gabrielle Union attends the Tiffany & Co. Celebration of the launch of Blue Book 2024 in a black and white gown© Getty

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union stunned in a black and white beaded gown, topping off her glamourous look with an opulent necklace from the brand's High Jewellery collection.

Elsa Hosk attends the Tiffany & Co. Celebration of the launch of Blue Book 2024 in an all-blue ensemble © Getty

Elsa Hosk

Elsa Hosk made an entrance in a fitted long-sleeve baby blue-toned gown complete with ruffled sleeve accents. She paired her tonal ensemble with a pair of striking heels in the same colourway, paying homage to Tiffany's iconic blue boxes.

Reese Witherspoon attends the Tiffany & Co. Celebration of the launch of Blue Book 2024 in a black dress and matching blazer© Getty

Reese Witherspoon

Actress Reese Witherspoon kept things classic for the event, donning a strapless black dress with a sleek blazer over her shoulders. 

Emily Blunt attends the Tiffany & Co. Celebration of the launch of Blue Book 2024 in a white sequin gown© Getty

Emily Blunt

Keeping things elegant in a white sequined midi dress with spaghetti straps, actress Emily Blunt made sure all emphasis was on her bold Tiffany & Co. necklace. 

Gal Gadot attends the Tiffany & Co. Celebration of the launch of Blue Book 2024 in a black dress and sunglasses look© Getty

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot opted for a mysterious look, pairing a sleek black dress with pointed-toe pumps and a pair of sunglasses.

Ava Phillippe attends the Tiffany & Co. Celebration of the launch of Blue Book 2024 in a grey strapless dress © Getty

Ava Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe joined her famous mother for the night, also donning a strapless dress.

Olivia Wilde attends the Tiffany & Co. Celebration of the launch of Blue Book 2024 in a black gown and blazer© Getty

Olivia Wilde

Actress and director Olivia Wilde chose a plunging neckline velvet black gown for the night, adding an extra layer in the form of a bold-shouldered blazer. 

Laura Harrier attends the Tiffany & Co. Celebration of the launch of Blue Book 2024 in a strapless patent brown midi dress© Getty

Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier made a statement in a strapless brown patent leather-looking midi dress and strappy black heels.

