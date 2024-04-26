Anya Taylor Joy, Emily Blunt, Suki Waterhouse: The best dressed at Tiffany & Co.'s book launch

Last night some of the world's most notable names came together to celebrate the wonderful world of famed jewellery house Tiffany & Co, who yesterday unveiled its annual jewellery curation, Blue Book 2024: Tiffany Céleste at The Beverly Estate.

The likes of Anya Taylor Joy, Emily Blunt, Gal Gadot and Suki Waterhouse all gathered under one opulent Los Angeles roof for an intimate night of glitz, glamour, celebration and style.

© Getty Each guest was dripping in lavish Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Each and every famed face unsurprisingly dressed to impress, many, if not most sporting gilded gowns and accessorised with decedent Tiffany & Co. jewellery.

From Anya's chocolate brown corset dress to Reese Witherspoon twinning with her daughter Ava, here are the best-dressed names who attended last night's soirée.

© Getty Anya Taylor-Joy The Dune: Part Two actress turned heads in a chocolate brown-hued strapless satin corset and velvet skirt gown. She accessorised her look with a ruby and diamond necklace, matching earrings, a bracelet and a ring.

© Getty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Famed British model, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley traded in her favourite Adidas Gazelle sneakers for a pair of strappy silver heels to attend last night's event. She paired her sleek footwear silhouette with a plunging neckline white bodycon midi dress and a diamond necklace adorned with a drop-down sapphire.

© Getty Suki Waterhouse Hot off the Coachella stage new mother Suki Waterhouse stunned in a cream gown with a large silver buckle detail and a matching coat.

© Getty Gabrielle Union Gabrielle Union stunned in a black and white beaded gown, topping off her glamourous look with an opulent necklace from the brand's High Jewellery collection.



© Getty Elsa Hosk Elsa Hosk made an entrance in a fitted long-sleeve baby blue-toned gown complete with ruffled sleeve accents. She paired her tonal ensemble with a pair of striking heels in the same colourway, paying homage to Tiffany's iconic blue boxes.



© Getty Reese Witherspoon Actress Reese Witherspoon kept things classic for the event, donning a strapless black dress with a sleek blazer over her shoulders.

© Getty Emily Blunt Keeping things elegant in a white sequined midi dress with spaghetti straps, actress Emily Blunt made sure all emphasis was on her bold Tiffany & Co. necklace.

© Getty Gal Gadot Gal Gadot opted for a mysterious look, pairing a sleek black dress with pointed-toe pumps and a pair of sunglasses.



© Getty Ava Phillippe Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe joined her famous mother for the night, also donning a strapless dress.

© Getty Olivia Wilde Actress and director Olivia Wilde chose a plunging neckline velvet black gown for the night, adding an extra layer in the form of a bold-shouldered blazer.