We over-analysed Suki Waterhouse’s winter sun pregnancy wardrobe

Ever since Suki Waterhouse announced she was pregnant on stage in a seriously cool glitter dress and fluffy coat ensemble, we knew we were in for a stylish few months.

Back in November, the rockstar took to the stage with her band while playing at a festival in Mexico, and not even her glittery outfit could distract fans from the bulging belly bump. Later in her performance, the newly engaged star nodded to the pregnancy rumours with her vampire fiance Robert Patterson, joking with the audience by saying “I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else going on.”

Known for loving a touch of retro glam, Suki’s latest outfits have clearly been inspired by her love for all things 1980s, 1990s and today. Posting on Instagram yesterday, the model, music maven and soon-to-be mother shared a series of seriously enviable fits in what BFF Georgia May Jagger’s calling her “favourite photo dump ever!”

Posted whilst on holiday to somewhere tropical, Suki proved that just because she’s pregnant, she’s not letting her vacay style slip. Included in the serene beach babymoon photo series is a yellow bikini and silk head scarf moment, a matching short and over shirt combo complete with a DIY bandanna crop top, the most divine one-shouldered flower print dress and last but by no means least, a David Bowie graphic baby tee and rose-tinted sunglasses. Each outfit is topped off a sun-kissed vacation (or pregnancy) glow and her enviable shaggy bangs.

This is the first time we’ve seen the Daisy Jones and the Six star post her off-duty pregnancy ‘fits as her previous bump debut was at this year's Fashion Awards, where she donned a burgundy tulle gown from H&M. We don’t know about you but it seems Suki is just getting started when it comes to the world of expecting fashion choices.