Suki Waterhouse kicks back in boho bikini at LA celebrity hot-spot

The Bel-Air Hotel has welcomed many famous faces through its doors. Grace Kelly, King Charles, Cary Grant, Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn to name a few. A secluded oasis in the heart of Los Angeles, the exclusive hub is a magnet for Hollywood veterans, Suki Waterhouse very much included.

On Monday, the actress, who famously starred in Daisy Jones & The Six, kicked back with friends beside the hotel’s palm tree-lined pool. The 32-year-old made the most of the Calfornian climate, sporting a raspberry pink bikini with beaded detailing and a subtle paisley print.

Suki, who just four months ago gave birth to a daughter with Robert Pattinson, made a case for postpartum poolside lounging in the utmost style. The star wore her golden, Seventies-style shag 'do down loose, accessorising with a pair of sunglasses to shield her face from the west coast rays.

A vintage Chanel necklace adorned her neck, complete with a chunky structure and a Byzantine-style CC medallion.

Writing alongside the series of images: “Not enough time in the world for the amount of berries and books I wish to consume,” Suki snapped images of herself and friends feasting upon berries, sorbet and cream, while indulging in contemporary literature on their dreamy day off.

Also included in the post was a close-up of Suki wearing a chocolate crochet top featuring a scoop neckline, posing beside one of the hotel’s iconic pale pink suites.

Suki’s loyal followers have been wildly impressed by the star’s effortless ascension into motherhood. Shortly after giving birth, Suki graced the stage at Coachella 2024, donning a sheer, Victorian-esque lace top, coolly worn over black lingerie and paired with a set of lace-trimmed thigh-high sheer tights.

The star’s sartorial spin on maternity didn’t go unnoticed, with fans online praising the star on her unapologetic take on motherhood à la mode. The coquette ensemble was just one of three worn amidst her seven-photo Instagram post, which continued to prove Suki’s dominance in the wardrobe department.