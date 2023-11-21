Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's $5.3m Spanish-style home where they'll raise their baby

Actors Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse announced they were expecting earlier this week and we can't stop thinking about the gorgeous pad they will raise their bundle of joy in.

Twilight actor Robert, 37, and his Daisy Jones and the Six star girlfriend Suki, 31, have certainly got a wealth of choices when it comes to deciding where their little one will grow up. Robert bought an incredible Spanish Colonial-style home earlier this year for $5.3million.

The 1930s home is based in a gated community in central Los Angeles and its renovation by designer Jeff Lewis was documented on Bravo show Flipping Out.

As you may expect from a Hollywood power couple, the pair chose a house with a star-studded past. The residence was previously owned by Gossip Girl's creator Stephanie Savage until she sold it to Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Beck and his former wife Marissa Ribisi.

© Instagram Suki has shared glimpses of her West London home

The home really is a sight to behold. According to property details acquired by Dirt, the property has three bedrooms and is "admirably private" thanks to an enormous preened hedge – something we can imagine would be high on the agenda of such a high-profile couple.

Photos released of the property show the outside is white and rust brick with several balconies giving a Mediterranean feel. The inside is equally grand. The living room features high ceilings with impressive wood beams and a neutral colour scheme. The cream sofas add a touch of warmth.

The kitchen area moves away from the light and bright feel of the living room and uses dark browns for a cosy atmosphere. Mahogany cabinetry is used with matching leather bar stools and contrasting cool grey marble countertops to add an edge.

© Getty Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are expecting

The eagle-eyed will also notice their enormous glass-front fridge. As you would expect, the home features a separate dining space with a modest round table and plush olive velvet chairs.

The upstairs is just as relaxing. The master bedroom features a timeless cushioned bench by the three windows, a deluxe bed, and the same oatmeal and white scheme as the living room for continuity.

© Alamy A view of Robert Pattinson's former home prior to buying his Spanish-style residence

The bathroom also plays on the power of neutrals. The white and grey marble space looks like a spa with a relaxing bath and extensive storage space which keeps it looking tidy.

The real star of the show is the patio area outside which would make anyone feel like they were on holiday. The space features an impressive firepit, a warm wood pergola, and plenty of seating, not to mention a crystal-clear plunge pool for the ultimate touch of luxury.

On the flipside of Robert Pattinson's sun-soaked haven is Suki's West London flat which would be an equally idyllic place to raise their child. Suki's space draws on mid-century energy with burgundy patterned rugs, gold-rimmed mirrors and plenty of houseplants.

Her property feels spacious and yet inviting with the help of warm wood features and white walls which make for an airy feel.

The pair announced their pregnancy recently after they started dating in 2018. Suki revealed the exciting news onstage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City. “I thought I’d wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I’ve got going on,” she joked, gesturing to her baby bump while she playfully held back her jacket.