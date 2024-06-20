Suki Waterhouse's thigh high lace stockings and sheer blouse are a sultry victorian housewife cosplay

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Just months ago the British singer and songwriter floored the fashion world with her baby bump wardrobe and although her offspring with fiancé Robert Pattinson is now earthside, her style game is taking anything but a back seat.

Posting yesterday to her 4.2million Instagram followers the Coachella headline act showed off her post-baby bod in a sheer, victorian style lace top, worn over a pair of black knickers and paired with a set of lace-trimmed thigh-high sheer tights.

© Instagram / @sukiwaterhouse We couldn't be more ready for this music video

The sultry ensemble was just one of three stylish ensembles she sported in her seven-photo Instagram dump which she captioned “one day until supersad!!!!!!!!” in reference to her new song Supersad, which drops today.

One other dreamy ensemble in her post mimicked her show-stopping feather coat look which she wore on stage at this year's Coachella festival. The look consisted of a sheer white mini dress with feather fringing, a matching white feather jacket and a stack of bold twinkling rings.

Both outfits are set to be the star of the show in the Supersad music video which also drops today. In teased clips on the new mother's' Insta, Suki can be seen eating sweets in her bed, donning overly infectious looks worthy of a museum placement at the Victoria and Albert.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star has made it abundantly clear that her personal wardrobe is far from bland. While pregnant she made a statement for bump dressing while on holiday, sporting an array of retro-inspired floral bikinis, silk scarves and vintage band t-shirts.

MORE: Anya Taylor Joy, Emily Blunt, Suki Waterhouse: The best dressed at Tiffany & Co.'s book launch

RELATED: The best dressed stars at the Emmys 2024

© Getty Suki looked incredible at this years Emmy Awards

When she’s not an off-duty outfit inspiration, she can likely be found hand in hand with her Twilight beau on the red carpet of the world's most opulent events, donning Valentino gowns in bold red hues and monotone cream coats with matching dresses.

All in all, Suki’s recent array of stylish looks just solidified her as one to watch in the fashion sphere, but we already knew that, didn’t we?