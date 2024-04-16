The best Celebrity Instagrams from Coachella 2024 to inspire your festival wardrobe

Unless you’ve turned your phone off because you don’t want to be constantly reminded that you’re not there, then you’ll likely know by now that every noteworthy A-lister, fashion mogul and influencer is currently singing along to Billie Eilish and and kicking the heels of their metallic cowboy boots together in the Southern California's Colorado Desert at Coachella.

From Hailey Beiber and her leopard print scarf and cap combo to Lila Moss in her “Miss Moss” mini shorts, the celebs are out in full force for Coachella this year and we can’t help but let them influence a few festi-fits of our own.

Here are the very best celebrity Insta’s (thus far) from Coachella 2024 to inspire your festival wardrobe...

Madeleine White

Everyone’s favourite fashion TikToker Madeleine White has turned the Coachella desert into her runway and I for one couldn’t be more thrilled. From a DIY gold snake mini dress to this gorgeous red rose-adorned mini dress, Madeleine has proved that festival fashion goes far beyond rhinestones and neon colourways.

Emma Roberts

Emma is a known Coachella stan, spotted in attendance year after year and she’s not stopping anytime soon. For the first day of the festival, the actress and new mother chose to sport a red and white gingham mini dress, a black shoulder bag and a pair of oversized pink sunglasses.

Suki Waterhouse

Despite giving birth just a few weeks ago, songstress Suki Waterhouse has proved that her mum-style game is unmatched, performing onstage to hundreds of thousands of fans in a pair of sheer white trousers and an oversized fluffy white coat.

Alix Earle

It wouldn’t be the world's most cultivated festival without Alix Earle in attendance. The influencer, TikTok star and podcast host sported a pair of leather hot pants, cowboy boots, a white baby tee and a racer girl jacket on the first day of the festival, followed by a cut-out rhinestone catsuit the next.

Hailey Bieber

Fashion’s major muse Hailey stood her cool-girl ground to attend this year's Coachella Festival, keeping things casual with an oversized leather jacket and glow-in-the-dark manicure combo.

Sabrina Carpenter

Hot off the heels of her new single release, Espresso, Sabrina Carpenter gave fans fashion inspiration during her weekend one set. Like any enviable popstar, Sabrina had a few on-stage outfit changes, all equally as cool as the next.

Olivia Rodrigo

Depop girly Olivia Rodrigo sported a custom-made crystal-encrusted “I <3 ND” tank top, low-rise trousers and a bold belt ensemble to perform with No Doubt and Gwen Steffani. When she’s not being a Gen Z pop queen she’s sporting halter neck red and white polka dot sundresses and braided pigtails.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio is a Coachella veteran whose festival wardrobe elevates tenfold year on year. This year she's all about midriff cutouts, leather fringe and bold colour-ways. Personally, I will be emulating her fluffy mint green coat look for my festival excursions this year.