Rita Ora, Sofia Richie, Suki Waterhouse: The best dressed guests on the front row of New York Fashion Week - see photos
 This is what the fashion set including Rita Ora, Sofia Richie and Suki Waterhouse wore on the frow of NYFW's SS24 shows... 

Lauren Ramsay
Lauren Ramsay

The SS24 runway shows kicked off with New York Fashion Week last Thursday, and suffice to say the fashionistas on the front row absolutely brought their sartorial A-game . We were eagerly- awaiting to see the outfits sported by those who made it onto the glittering guestlists (particularly in the absence of many stars at Venice Film Festival last week), and they certianly didn't disappoint.

Despite an array of epic outfits that all totally differed, there was one trend that dominated dress codes as it has done for the whole of 2023: quiet luxury. And it will come as no surprise that Sofia Richie led the charge, donning her signature effortlessly chic agenda at multiple shows. Blake Lively, on the other hand, opted for a glittery 70s-inspired look that gave Margot Robbie's disco Barbie a run for her money, Jennifer Lopez schooled us in wearing the AW23 ‘no trousers’ trend at the Coach show, and Suki Waterhouse proved that snake print boots are going to be everywhere this autumn.

The celebrities on the sartorial sidelines have truly provided some knockout looks. So, sit back, relax and let the impeccably styled stars serve up all the inspiration you need for the upcoming cold weather season.

 Take a look at which famous faces were the best-dressed on the front row at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024…

 Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse at Tory Burch Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show held at the American Museum of Natural History on September 11, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)© Gilbert Flores
 Suki made the case for snake print boots and sheer skirts for autumn at the Tory Burch show.

Rita Ora

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Rita Ora attends the Michael Kors fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Domino Park on September 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)© Gotham
Rita's took 'fit and flare' to new levels with 70s-approved black flared trousers and a one-shoulder top at the Michael Kors show.

Vanessa Hudgens

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Vanessa Hudgens attends the Michael Kors fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Domino Park on September 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)© Gotham
The High School Musical star looked tantalising in a tonal camel ensemble. Black is the new brown for AW23...

Amanda Seyfried

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Amanda Seyfried attends the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)© Paul Morigi
Amanda wore the chicest cream three-piece suit with printed satin flowers at Ralph Lauren.

Elsa Hosk

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Elsa Hosk attends the Michael Kors fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Domino Park on September 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)© Gotham
The supermodel gave the Y2K oversized waistbelt a quiet luxury makeover with a brown turtleneck jumper and knee-high boots at the Michael Kors show.

Poppy Delevingne

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Poppy Delevingne attends the Adeam show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at 548 West 22nd Street on September 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)© Dominik Bindl
Autumnal cut-outs were on Poppy's agenda, who wore a forest green maxi dress and black sandal heels at the Adeam show.

Blake Lively

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Actress Blake Lively is seen arriving to the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2024 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at Domino Park on September 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)© Gilbert Carrasquillo
The Gossip Girl oozed glamour in a glittery gold jumpsuit with a 70s flared silhouette.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez wore a double breasted jacket and calf boots© Instagram
JLo schooled us in wearing 'no trousers' to the Coach SS24 show. She wore a suede double breasted jacket and snake print calf boots, proving that snake boots are going to be huge this autumn.

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on September 8, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)© Gilbert Flores
Sofia gave Ralph Lauren stripes the chicest makeover. She opted for grey straight-leg trousers with a matching, belted, off-the-shoulder top. A black handbag and white accessories finished off her look.

Camilla Alves

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Camila Alves McConaughey is seen arriving to the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2024 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at Domino Park on September 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)© Gilbert Carrasquillo
Camilla looked more than 'alright alright alright' at the Michael Kors show. The Brazillian model and wife of Matthew McConaughey made the case for leopard print in a midi dress with a thigh-high split and strappy sandals.

