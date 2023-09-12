The best dressed guests on the front row of New York Fashion Week

The SS24 runway shows kicked off with New York Fashion Week last Thursday, and suffice to say the fashionistas on the front row absolutely brought their sartorial A-game . We were eagerly- awaiting to see the outfits sported by those who made it onto the glittering guestlists (particularly in the absence of many stars at Venice Film Festival last week), and they certianly didn't disappoint.
Despite an array of epic outfits that all totally differed, there was one trend that dominated dress codes as it has done for the whole of 2023: quiet luxury. And it will come as no surprise that Sofia Richie led the charge, donning her signature effortlessly chic agenda at multiple shows. Blake Lively, on the other hand, opted for a glittery 70s-inspired look that gave Margot Robbie's disco Barbie a run for her money, Jennifer Lopez schooled us in wearing the AW23 ‘no trousers’ trend at the Coach show, and Suki Waterhouse proved that snake print boots are going to be everywhere this autumn.
The celebrities on the sartorial sidelines have truly provided some knockout looks. So, sit back, relax and let the impeccably styled stars serve up all the inspiration you need for the upcoming cold weather season.
Take a look at which famous faces were the best-dressed on the front row at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024…
Suki Waterhouse
Suki made the case for snake print boots and sheer skirts for autumn at the Tory Burch show.
Rita Ora
Rita's took 'fit and flare' to new levels with 70s-approved black flared trousers and a one-shoulder top at the Michael Kors show.
Vanessa Hudgens
The High School Musical star looked tantalising in a tonal camel ensemble. Black is the new brown for AW23...
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda wore the chicest cream three-piece suit with printed satin flowers at Ralph Lauren.
Elsa Hosk
The supermodel gave the Y2K oversized waistbelt a quiet luxury makeover with a brown turtleneck jumper and knee-high boots at the Michael Kors show.
Poppy Delevingne
Autumnal cut-outs were on Poppy's agenda, who wore a forest green maxi dress and black sandal heels at the Adeam show.
Blake Lively
The Gossip Girl oozed glamour in a glittery gold jumpsuit with a 70s flared silhouette.
Jennifer Lopez
JLo schooled us in wearing 'no trousers' to the Coach SS24 show. She wore a suede double breasted jacket and snake print calf boots, proving that snake boots are going to be huge this autumn.
Sofia Richie
Sofia gave Ralph Lauren stripes the chicest makeover. She opted for grey straight-leg trousers with a matching, belted, off-the-shoulder top. A black handbag and white accessories finished off her look.
Camilla Alves
Camilla looked more than 'alright alright alright' at the Michael Kors show. The Brazillian model and wife of Matthew McConaughey made the case for leopard print in a midi dress with a thigh-high split and strappy sandals.