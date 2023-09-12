The best dressed guests on the front row of New York Fashion Week

This is what the fashion set including Rita Ora, Sofia Richie and Suki Waterhouse wore on the frow of NYFW's SS24 shows...

The SS24 runway shows kicked off with New York Fashion Week last Thursday, and suffice to say the fashionistas on the front row absolutely brought their sartorial A-game . We were eagerly- awaiting to see the outfits sported by those who made it onto the glittering guestlists (particularly in the absence of many stars at Venice Film Festival last week), and they certianly didn't disappoint.

Despite an array of epic outfits that all totally differed, there was one trend that dominated dress codes as it has done for the whole of 2023: quiet luxury. And it will come as no surprise that Sofia Richie led the charge, donning her signature effortlessly chic agenda at multiple shows. Blake Lively, on the other hand, opted for a glittery 70s-inspired look that gave Margot Robbie's disco Barbie a run for her money, Jennifer Lopez schooled us in wearing the AW23 ‘no trousers’ trend at the Coach show, and Suki Waterhouse proved that snake print boots are going to be everywhere this autumn.

The celebrities on the sartorial sidelines have truly provided some knockout looks. So, sit back, relax and let the impeccably styled stars serve up all the inspiration you need for the upcoming cold weather season.

Take a look at which famous faces were the best-dressed on the front row at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024…

Suki Waterhouse © Gilbert Flores Suki Waterhouse Suki made the case for snake print boots and sheer skirts for autumn at the Tory Burch show.

Rita Ora © Gotham Rita Ora Rita's took 'fit and flare' to new levels with 70s-approved black flared trousers and a one-shoulder top at the Michael Kors show.

Vanessa Hudgens © Gotham Vanessa Hudgens The High School Musical star looked tantalising in a tonal camel ensemble. Black is the new brown for AW23...

Amanda Seyfried © Paul Morigi Amanda Seyfried Amanda wore the chicest cream three-piece suit with printed satin flowers at Ralph Lauren.

Elsa Hosk © Gotham Elsa Hosk The supermodel gave the Y2K oversized waistbelt a quiet luxury makeover with a brown turtleneck jumper and knee-high boots at the Michael Kors show.

Poppy Delevingne © Dominik Bindl Poppy Delevingne Autumnal cut-outs were on Poppy's agenda, who wore a forest green maxi dress and black sandal heels at the Adeam show.

Blake Lively © Gilbert Carrasquillo Blake Lively The Gossip Girl oozed glamour in a glittery gold jumpsuit with a 70s flared silhouette.

Jennifer Lopez © Instagram Jennifer Lopez JLo schooled us in wearing 'no trousers' to the Coach SS24 show. She wore a suede double breasted jacket and snake print calf boots, proving that snake boots are going to be huge this autumn.

Sofia Richie © Gilbert Flores Sofia Richie Sofia gave Ralph Lauren stripes the chicest makeover. She opted for grey straight-leg trousers with a matching, belted, off-the-shoulder top. A black handbag and white accessories finished off her look.