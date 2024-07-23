Lily James is a certified Rhode stan thanks to Hailey Bieber

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It would be hard to find any beauty lover in this world who isn’t a fan of both Hailey Bieber and her skin and makeup empire Rhode. Loved by the likes of Kendall Jenner, Elsa Hosk, Matilda Djerf, every cool girl in the social media sphere and now British actress, Lily James, the beauty empire has taken the sartorial sphere by storm.

Ever since the label launched in 2021, Rhode products have flown off the shelves in multiple countries. Yet, there's one constant sell-out product in particular that holds fans in a constant state of frenzy. The Peptide Lip Treatment has gripped beauty lovers in a choke old since its inception and remains hot property amongst the aforementioned, so much so that back in February Hails launched a phone case intricately designed to hold the sell-out product.

© Instagram / @lilyjames She's just like us

You can likely already picture that exact phone case in your head - a silicone bubble-like silhouette incorporated with a custom holder, perfectly designed to hold said lip product. The gimmicky merch product obviously sold out in minutes, secured only by die-hard fans who set their alarms for the release. Now, the brand has made the famed case a constant in their collection, launching a new summer shade range which the Pam & Tommy star seems to have secured.

Posting a mirror selfie to her 3.3 million Instagram followers on Monday, Lily showed off her pink-toned Rhode case in the colourway salty tan and her Peptide Lip Tint which we believe to be in the shade Toast, a sheer rose taupe shade with a glossy finish.

© @rhode Hailey posing with her case in the shade Shortcake

At the moment, Rhode has four new case shades on their website, currently retailing for £35 with the option of adding a Peptide Lip Tint for an extra £18. If you were like us who missed out on the first drop, we suggest you take a leaf out of Lily’s book and secure your summer lip case before they inevitably sell out for the hundredth time.