Lily James turns heads with daring sheer look at Dolce & Gabbana soirée

Lily James radiated effortless glamour at Dolce & Gabbana's 40th-anniversary exhibition held in the Palazzo Reale museum, stepping out in a bold ensemble that perfectly captured the spirit of Milan.

Following her birthday celebration just a night before, where she debuted her stunning blonde hair, James made a striking style switch from her charming neutral polka dot dress to a captivating black two-piece outfit.

At the celebration, she donned a daring sheer halter neck top, adorned with a rose corsage and paired it with elegant wide-leg trousers. The choice infused a sense of contemporary edge into the evening's classical setting. The look was an on-point homage to the brand's legacy of blending luxury with modern sensuality.

James accessorised her ensemble with the Italian brand’s signature statement cross earrings that added a touch of opulence to her outfit. To finish things off was a bold red lip and matching red manicure, creating a look that was pure ‘Dolce Vita’ glamour.

In the midst of her birthday festivities, the Cinderella star also took to Instagram to share memories from her trip and insights into her star sign (she’s an Aries in case you were wondering.) Reflecting on the current eclipse, she shared Human Design & Astrology Educator Amy Lea’s thoughts on navigating through her birth month, “This eclipse is drawing us into our experience of agitation and discomfort, particularly in areas of life where we may feel stuck and stagnant, where we may be distracting ourselves or where we are denying our own authentic expression and individual power.”

© Robino Salvatore Lily James exuded sophistication at Dolce & Gabbana's 40th Anniversary party

She shared the post from Amy Lea which goes on to say, “Through creative solutions and new possibilities, this eclipse is realigning us in ways we can't yet imagine or see clearly but will likely make more sense towards the end of the year.”

The message was clear: it's about transforming setbacks into wisdom, and fully realising one's individual potential. According to her, this eclipse could mark a significant pivot point, urging a realignment that might only become clear towards the end of 2024.

© @lilyjames/Instagram The actress shared Amy Lea's words of wisdom on her Instagram story

Lily’s embrace of her identity proved she’s an attuned style icon who is not only following trends but also setting them, on and off the red carpet.