Lily James' stunning v-neck yellow dress is bang on trend for summer 2024

Lily James is the definition of a girl that can do both.

Recognised for her sartorial choices that are as elegant as they are contemporary, the 35-year-old is impressively well-versed in the sartorial department.

From her gothic dress and razor fringe Met Gala 2023 look to her English rose-esque Erdem look at this year's event, she has the ability to effortlessly switch from a minimalistic aesthetic to one that is daring and totally unexpected.

For her latest Instagram post (and the first time we have seen her in a while), Lily shared first-look images from a new film where she will play the protagonist role of Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder of female-led dating app, Bumble. And not only was she dressed for the occasion, but her stunning costume is actually on trend for summer 2024.

Lily shared images wearing the chicest, soft yellow blazer dress featuring a low v-neckline, and full-length chiffon sleeves. A statement corsage at the neck amped up he feminity of her uber chic look.

"Leading on from AW23, soft, buttery hues are still all the rage for SS24," we discovered in our season trend report. "Admittedly, yellow isn't the easiest of shades to conquer, but there's something so unctuous and pearly about this particular tone that just feels indulgent and expensive. (Especially so, if you're been keeping an eye on the supermarket prices.) Like butter wouldn't melt."

Though the movie is still untitled, we know it will follow the journey of Whitney Wolfe Herd who famously left Tinder, after co-founding the dating app, in 2014 and filed a lawsuit against the company alleging sexual harassment and discrimination, which was eventually settled. She then launched competitor Bumble that same year. In 2021, the company went public and she officially became one of the youngest self-made billionaires at age 31.