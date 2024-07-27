Jennifer Lopez is a Noughties dream in Y2K double denim

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Which pop cultural figures spring to mind when considering Y2K style?

Naturally, Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and the cast of High School Musical. Yet, no star epitomises authentic Noughties dress codes quite like Jennifer Lopez.

Baker boy hats, low-slung jeans, crystal-clad gowns and Juicy Couture velour formed the foundation of the singer’s nostalgic wardrobe, enhanced by large hoop earrings, iridescent blue eyeshadow and bandage dresses.

Her true wardrobe hero however, materialised in the form of the not-so-humble double denim.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez harkened back to her signature Y2K style in a double denim look

Never one to shy away from a high octane, ‘mob wife’ aesthetic, Jennifer came into possession of many denim garments across her decade-spanning career, a look that she still very much champions today.

Stepping out in New York on Friday, the 55-year-old opted for an unapologetically Y2K look, featuring a denim-blue blazer and baggy mid-wash boyfriend jeans.

The star slung her caramel hair up into a messy-chic bun and accessorised with orange-tinted aviators which were oh-so Alessandro Michele for Gucci. A pair of thin silver hoops and a pearlescent manicure injected the casual look with an extra layer of Y2K allure.

© Getty The singer paired the blue outfit with an Hermès Birkin bag

Armed with a coffee, JLo took to the NYC streets, completing her attire with some white trainers. All eyes fell on her rare white croc-effect Hermès Birkin, complete with a patent finish and gold detailing.

Despite her role in bringing Noughties style to the masses, Jennifer has since shelved the majority of her nostalgic looks, instead favouring a more glamorous aesthetic that favour ‘quiet luxury.’

However, that’s not to say her wardrobe isn’t the gift that keeps on giving. Earlier this week, the singer-cum-actress was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, demonstrating yet another street style look centring a bridal white blazer that put a spin on 2022's cult-adored cut-out trend.

The Jenny From The Block singer wore a pair of light-wash baggy jeans (her favourite silhouette of 2024) paired with a simple white cropped base layer from Gucci, and a white oversized blazer. Her tailored jacket featured a single-breasted silhouette with cut-outs on the sleeves and three tonal white buttons at the cuffs.