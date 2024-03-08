Jennifer Lopez is still an UGG boot stan - here's how she styles the controversial shoe in 2024

Though Jennifer Lopez is an all-round fashion muse, her street style refuses to quit.

Ever since her R&B girlie heyday, the multi-hyphenate powerhouse has had an unrivalled shoe game - from heeled Timberland boots to sky-scraping wedges, the 54-year-old is the ultimate footwear muse.

Her latest off-duty outfit proved that she is still a stan of one of the beloved Y2K styles - the controversial UGG boot.

JLo stepped out (literally) wearing oversized washed black jogging bottoms with a low-rise waist, paired with a matching ultra-cropped sweatshirt.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez paired her cult-adored UGGs with a black tracksuit

Her entire outfit oozed retro cool, yet she was as on-trend as ever, styling her boots similarly to the Gen Z UGG aficionados of 2024.

Like multiple Y2K trends including low-rise jeans and eye-wateringly short pleated miniskirts synonymous with Miu Miu, UGG boots are a trend we once thought were destined to be left in the past.

Not everybody has embraced the return of the shoe and understandably so - our guess is that it's partially due to the PTSD of dupes UGGs that slouched so much at the heel, the sole of the foot was almost on the ground. Remember those?

But they returned in all their glory in 2022, only two inches higher. Platform UGGs have become the go-to shoe for many A-listers and influencers alike, as the ultimate comfort-chic accessory all year round.

© Getty She donned fluffy UGGs in 2011

Though the 2000s shoe didn't make a comeback until the 2020s, JLo still wore hers in 2011 when they were perhaps not so fashion-forward - she knew this trend was coming...

© Getty JLo paired her look with a croc-print beige Birkin

Of course, no off-duty JLo outfit would be complete without an oversized luxury handbag - her favourite way of accessoring for any occasion, particularly for elevating athleisure.

She paired her 2000s-esque outfit with a large Hermès Birkin in a chic cream colourway, giving her ensemble a touch of 'quiet luxury'.

Perhaps JLo will have a full-circle fashion moment in 2024, in line with the release of This Is Me...Now? Only time will tell...