Jennifer Lopez's blazer just put an elegant spin on the cut-out trend

Jennifer Lopez's wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving.

This week she has celebrated her 55th birthday in style, wearing the chicest looks from some iconic statement Chanel hoops to a plunge white swimsuit to a regencycore gown for her Bridgerton-themed birthday party.

Yesterday she stepped out in Los Angeles with yet another street style look we can't get enough of, and her bridal white blazer put a spin on 2022's cult-adored cut-out trend.

© Getty JLo perfected street style chic

The Jenny From The Block singer wore a pair of light-wash baggy jeans (her favourite silhouette of 2024) paired with a simple white cropped base layer from Gucci, and a white oversized blazer. Her tailored jacket featured a single-breasted silhouette with cut-outs on the sleeves and three tonal white buttons at the cuffs.

Cut-out garments offer the perfect blend of elegance and edginess, highlighting a balance between sophistication and sexiness, and they've been a huge trend since 2022.

© Getty Her blazer put an elegant twist on cut-outs

This season, fashionistas have said goodbye to the classic cut-out dress and have been putting their own spin on the style. Eclectic dressing muse Rita Ora championed wacky but wonderful low-rise leather trousers with diamante-trimmed cut-outs, Maya Jama hosted Love Island After Sun in an ultra-flattering, strappy black dress with midriff and hip cutouts which she accessorised with a Y2K-approved diamanté-encrusted belly chain, and Zoe Kravitz wore the coolest blue strapless bodysuit with major cut-outs paired with a slinky midi skirt to celebrate her father Lenny Kravitz's Hollywood Walk of Fame star opening ceremony.

JLo has also donned creative cut-outs previously this year, wearing a sultry cherry red, strappy cutout corset and a skin-tight latex skirt from Versace to celebrate 10 years of her eighth studio album A.K.A.