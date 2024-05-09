Jennifer Lopez's ginormous summer hat is surprisingly chic

We can always rely on Jennifer Lopez to influence the accessories we're adding to our seasonal wardrobe update wishlist.

The multihyphenate powerhouse has been a fashion muse since her 90s R'n'B girl heyday, and her latest piece is OTT, chic, and perfect for summer.

She's ditching her Jenny From the Block Birkin and sweatpants era, and is stepping into Hustlers mode for summer, donning consecutive showstopping outfits including red leather trousers, bodycon dresses and sheer bodysuits.

Gearing us up for the summer, JLo shared a video with her 253m followers of herself in Paris, wearing a denim jacket with a fluffy trim. The pièce de résistance was a wide-brimmed raffia hat that is honestly the most extra accessory we've seen this season so far.

Raffia or woven accessories epitomise summer. And though JLo's hat is just slightly larger than the usual boater or cowboy hat, she is, as always, bang on trend with her dramatic headwear.

"Big brims are back such as boaters and shallow crown large brimmed hats, along with lots of feathers - especially ostrich and long cockerel feathers. Veiling and tulle are also having a comeback," royal milliner Jane Taylor previously told Hello! Fashion when discussing fascinator and hat trends for 2024.

"In terms of colours, a mixture of soft pastels and neutrals with bold splashes of colour are set to take over 2024. Hot highlights of red, pink and orange with metallics will be one of the main trends we will see."

If JLo's hat isn't to your taste, (either because of its grandeur or because it would take up 60% of your luggage space), why not opt for a coastal cowgirl hat like Hailey Bieber or a chic cream straw fedora like the Duchess of Sussex.