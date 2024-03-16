Jennifer Lopez's 2024 off-duty uniform is Hermès Birkins and sweatpants

If there's one thing we know about Jennifer Lopez, it's that her go-to handbag for out-of-office hours is a Hermès Birkin - and her personal collection honestly calls us 'poor' in 100 different languages.

The multi-hyphenate superstar is always carrying one of the French Maison's iconic bags with her wherever she goes and with any outfit - be that leggings and a hoodie or a mini skirt and knee-high boots.

But it appears that her go-to uniform to pair with one of her numerous Birkins this season, is a tracksuit or sweatpants - she's making 2024 the year of comfort, or 'lazy luxe', and we are completely on board.

Yesterday, Ben Affleck's wife stepped out in Los Angeles wearing slate grey jogging bottoms, a matching hoodie, and light pink trainers.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez paired a white Birkin wore a grey tracksuit and a fluffy jacket

Giving her look an air of 'mob wife' (aka, her signature style 20 years ago), she threw over a statement cream fluffy jacket - it was clearly a cold day in California.

Accessories are a major part of her iconic style file, and this time she opted for chunky gold hoops and a white Birkin with pristine gold hardware.

The day before, she's sported an off-white sweatshirt and sweatpants set, elevated with a grey oversized scarf, Nike trainers and a jaw-dropping croc-print vanilla-hued Birkin.

© Getty She nailed 'lazy luxe' in a neutral two-piece paired with a vanilla-hued Birkin © Getty Last week she paired a Birkin with a cropped jumper and UGGs

Last week, she wore oversized washed black jogging bottoms with a low-rise waist, paired with a matching ultra-cropped sweatshirt. Naturally, a Birkin was her bag of choice, but she opted for the controversial UGG boot as her footwear, giving her look an air of Y2K.

Though it may seem like JLo is simply throwing on a pair of sweats and heading out, circular platform Depop predicted 'lazy luxe' would be a major trend in 2024, making 'quiet luxury' less tidy and more laid back.

"Less is more, laziness is refined," Depop explains, "In 2024, we draw inspiration from classic formulas and muted colour palettes, infusing playfulness with proportion and deconstruction."

As always, Jennifer Lopez is bang on trend with her outfits, and we stan with her tracksuits over everything aesthetic. If you have a Birkin to pair with it, we salute you as much as we envy you.