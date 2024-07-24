Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Lopez: 55 best fashion moments for her 55th birthday
From jungle print Versace gowns to 90s minimalism, the multi-hyphenate star has curated a dazzling sartorial archive 

Tania Leslau
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Forget internet-breaking, the star’s wardrobe is internet-making. From iconic jungle-print Versace gowns that were so widely searched it prompted Google to create its Images section, to nostalgic Y2K diamanté denim, uber-slinky halterneck gowns and more, the singer’s versatile collection is nothing short of spectacular.

Jennifer Lopez in a green silk chiffon dress by Versace at the 42nd Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, CA on February 23, 2000. Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect© Scott Gries
Jennifer Lopez in her internet-making green silk chiffon dress by Versace at the 42nd Grammy Awards

Considered a 90s-into-Noughties diva with the sass-infused style to match, Jennifer has really been through the visual motions when it comes to trends. Baker boy hats, low-slung jeans, Juicy Couture velour sets contrasted with large hoops, iridescent blue eyeshadow and bandage dresses - you name, she’s worn it. 

The star’s style evolved as she progressed through her career, with the 2010s and current day 2020s producing a bedazzled string of crystal-clad gowns, curve-enhancing looks. Shelving 00s dress codes in favour of showbiz sartorials, the actress leaned into Hollywood style, increasingly opting for longline dresses, satin mini dresses and tight-fitting sets by party-girl names from David Koma to Valentino. 

View post on Instagram
 

Her epic career coupled with her meme-worthy relationship with Ben Affleck further propelled the star to internet fame. JLo understood the assignment, grasping the reigns of social media to platform her ever-glamorous outfits for her 252 million followers to covet.

As a result, we’ve been privy to a series of ‘eras’ courtesy of the hitmaker. From Hamptons Mom to RnB allure, Quiet Luxury to Mob Wife, she has left no style stone unturned.

With her 55th birthday taking place this week, what better way to celebrate than with a deep dive into her most memorable looks to date?

Discover 55 of Jennifer Lopez’s most iconic fashion moments to date:

1/55

While attending the 'Selena' Hollywood Premiere in March 1997, Jennifer wore a crystal-clad, sleeveless dress featuring a racerneck and paired with an cornflower blue fur throw.© Ron Galella, Ltd.

Selena Hollywood Premiere, 1997

While attending the 'Selena' Hollywood Premiere in March 1997, Jennifer wore a crystal-clad, sleeveless dress featuring a racerneck which was paired with an cornflower blue fur throw.

2/55

California Fashion Industry Friends of AIDS Project, 1997© Ron Galella, Ltd.

California Fashion Industry Friends of AIDS Project, 1997

Making an appearance at the California Fashion Industry Friends of AIDS Project in 1997, the star wore a longline electric blue dress complete with a cowl neckline and slinky silhouette.

3/55

'U Turn' Beverly Hills Premiere, 1997© Ron Galella, Ltd.

'U Turn' Beverly Hills Premiere, 1997

The singer wore a long-sleeved striped dress to attended the 'U Turn' Beverly Hills premiere.

4/55

55th Annual Golden Globe Awards, 1998© Steve Granitz

55th Annual Golden Globe Awards, 1998

Turning out a pastel-hued colourblock look, Jennifer opted for a striking lime-lavender cut-out gown for the 1998 55th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

5/55

17th Annual CFDA Awards, 1998© Ron Galella, Ltd.

17th Annual CFDA Awards, 1998

Leaning into her signature sheer crystal aesthetic, Jennifer wore a scooped neck longline dress in a navy hue while attending the 17th Annual CFDA Awards.

6/55

40th Annual GRAMMY Awards, 1998© Kevin.Mazur

40th Annual GRAMMY Awards, 1998

The singer made a splash in icy blue at the  40th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 1998.

7/55

7th Annual MTV Movie Awards, 1998© Ron Galella, Ltd.

7th Annual MTV Movie Awards, 1998

A chainmail cowl-neck top and a low-slung leather maxi skirt was Jennifer's outfit choice for the 7th Annual MTV Movie Awards.

8/55

'Out of Sight' Premiere, 1998© Ron Galella, Ltd.

'Out of Sight' Premiere, 1998

The actress graced the red carpet for the 'Out of Sight' Premiere in 1998 wearing a draped white gown featuring a bias cut and a fishtail train. 

9/55

'Armageddon' Premiere, 1998© Steve Granitz

'Armageddon' Premiere, 1998

JLo channeled Charlie's Angels for the 1998 'Armageddon' Premiere in leather trousers and black rave shades.


10/55

3rd Annual GQ Men of The Year Awards, 1998© Kevin.Mazur

3rd Annual GQ Men of The Year Awards, 1998

A strapless midi dress with a cream bouclé weave and cut-out side panels was Jennifer's outfit of choice for the 3rd Annual GQ Men of The Year Awards in 1998.

11/55

VH-1 Fashion Awards, 1998© Ron Galella, Ltd.

VH-1 Fashion Awards, 1998

Jennifer dazzled in a web-like, high neck gown during the VH-1 Fashion Awards in 1998.

12/55

First Annual KTU Miracle Concert, 1998© Ron Galella, Ltd.

First Annual KTU Miracle Concert, 1998

Tapping into Y2K kitsch glamour, the star attended the First Annual KTU Miracle Concert in an ivory midi dress complete with a halterneck and diamanté detailing.

13/55

'Notorious' Magazine Party, 1999© Rose Hartman

'Notorious' Magazine Party, 1999

JLo partied the night away alongside Donatella Versace in a silver chainmail mini dress during the 'Notorious' Magazine Party in 1999.

14/55

41st Annual GRAMMY Awards, 1999© KMazur

41st Annual GRAMMY Awards, 1999

Golden girl Jennifer lit up the room in a stunning honied metallic mini dress while attending the 41st Annual GRAMMY Awards.

15/55

Arista Records Pre-Grammy Awards Party, 1999© Ron Galella, Ltd.

Arista Records Pre-Grammy Awards Party, 1999

Decked out in white fur, the star opted for a black leather look while gracing the scene at the 1999 Arista Records Pre-Grammy Awards Party.

16/55

Los Angeles International Airport Sighting, 1999© Ron Galella, Ltd.

Los Angeles International Airport Sighting, 1999

Touching down in LA, JLo wore a cream 'fit consisting of a turtleneck knit and white bootleg jeans.

17/55

5th Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards, 1999© Steve Granitz

5th Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards, 1999

For the 5th Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards, the actress-singer wore some ivory capri pants with a rhinestone rim and a floaty silver cami dress.


18/55

'On the 6' CD Party, 1999© Kevin.Mazur

'On the 6' CD Party, 1999

Slipping into a ruched skirt set, Jennifer attended the 'On the 6' CD Party looking wonderful in white. 

19/55

'On the 6' Fan Event, 1999© Ron Galella, Ltd.

'On the 6' Fan Event, 1999

Delighting fans in 1999, Jennifer donned a white denim ensemble and thoroughly Noughties shades.

20/55

MTV Movie Awards, 1999© Kevin.Mazur

MTV Movie Awards, 1999

Going for gold, JLo looked radiant in a metallic corset and leather capris for the 1999 MTV Movie Awards.

21/55

'Summer of Sam' New York City Premiere, 1999© Ron Galella, Ltd.

'Summer of Sam' New York City Premiere, 1999

A floral lavender dress acted as the star's look for the 'Summer of Sam' New York City Premiere.

22/55

'The Thomas Crown Affair' Beverly Hills Premiere, 1999© Ron Galella, Ltd.

'The Thomas Crown Affair' Beverly Hills Premiere, 1999

Sporting another floral number with glitter paisley print detailing, the Hollywood veteran glimmered on the red carpet at the 'The Thomas Crown Affair' Beverly Hills premiere,'


23/55

1st Annual Teen Choice Awards, 1999© Barry King

1st Annual Teen Choice Awards, 1999

Jennifer looked mystical in mauve for the 1st Annual Teen Choice Awards.

24/55

MTV Video Music Awards, 1999© Kevin.Mazur

MTV Video Music Awards, 1999

Looking oh-so Versace, the singer opted for a gold chainmail halterneck and black leather mini skirt for the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.

25/55

Record of the Year Awards, 1999© Gareth Davies

Record of the Year Awards, 1999

One of her most beloved looks to date, Jennifer shimmered in a crystal-clad skirt set for the Record of the Year Awards.

26/55

VH1 Fashion Awards, 1999© Mitchell Gerber

VH1 Fashion Awards, 1999

Once again championing her go-to rhinestone aesthetic, the star wore a beglittered shirt-style dress for the VH1 Fashion Awards. 

27/55

VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards Performance, 1999© Kevin.Mazur

VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards Performance, 1999

Later that night, JLo performed in a chainmail halterneck and white crystal trousers. 

28/55

Billboard Music Awards, 1999

Billboard Music Awards, 1999

The singer took to the stage in a golden sequin bralette at the Billboard Music Awards in 1999.

29/55

42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, 2000

42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, 2000

The dress - Jennifer attended the 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards in her now-iconic jungle print Versace dress. 


30/55

Puff Daddy Concert, 2000© Brian Rasic

Puff Daddy Concert, 2000

Jennifer support her then-boyfriend in a Versace Medusa diamanté tank top during a Puff Daddy Concert in 2000.

31/55

ALMA Awards, 2000© Jim Smeal

ALMA Awards, 2000

Taking her place of prestige on the red carpet for the ALMA Awards 2000, Jennifer looked pretty in satin plum. 

32/55

'Frequency' Premiere, 2000© Evan Agostini

'Frequency' Premiere, 2000

A SATC moment was very much on the agenda for the actress as she attended the 'Frequency' premiere in a cropped white jumper and black satin midi skirt.

33/55

17th Annual MTV Video Music Awards, 2000© Ron Galella

17th Annual MTV Video Music Awards, 2000

Another of her most iconic looks, JLo attended the 17th Annual MTV Video Music Awards in white low-lung jeans, a crystal belt, a cropped tank top and a printed cream bandana headscarf. 

34/55

'The Cell' London Premiere, 2000© Justin Goff

'The Cell' London Premiere, 2000

For the London premiere of 'The Cell,' the actress wore a rose gold sequinned dress with a blossom pink off-the-shoulder fur shawl. 

35/55

'The Cell' Promotion, 2000© Frederic REGLAIN

'The Cell' Promotion, 2000

A cloud-like blue dress with a fringed trim was Jennifer's look of the day while -promoting her latest endeavour 'The Cell' in 2000. 

36/55

'Bamboozled' New York City Premiere, 2000© Ron Galella

'Bamboozled' New York City Premiere, 2000

Low-key Lopez was the star's aesthetic while attending the 'Bamboozled' New York City Premiere in 2000, wearing blue jeans and a suede mocha-hued jacket.

37/55

VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards, 2000© Kevin.Mazur

VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards, 2000

Jennifer championed Hannah Montana-core in 2000, while attending the Vogue Fashion Awards in a sky blue playsuit with gold accessories.

38/55

VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards After Party, 2000© KMazur

VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards After Party, 2000

Later that evening, the actress changed into bootleg jeans and a white asymmetrical top for the VH1 after party.

39/55

MTV Europe Music Awards, 2000© Frank Micelotta Archive

MTV Europe Music Awards, 2000

Serving up space-age chic, Jennifer made a splash at the MTV Europe Music Awards in a striking silver concoction.

40/55

Boomerang House Press Conference, 2001© Peter Carrette Archive

Boomerang House Press Conference, 2001

The star sported a purple printed Pucci top for the Boomerang House Press Conference to promote her latest music. 

41/55

Teen Choice Awards, 2000© Steve Granitz

Teen Choice Awards, 2000

Chanelling patriotic-chic for the Teen Choice Awards in 2000, JLo donned a flag-bearing tube top and matching powder blue joggers. 

42/55

Today Show Summer Concert Series, 2010© Ron Galella, Ltd.

Today Show Summer Concert Series, 2010

Jennifer was a Y2K dream in a pale pink Juicy Couture tracksuit at the Today Show Summer Concert Series in 2010.

43/55

Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer, 2019© Arnold Jerocki

Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer, 2019

Leaning into her iconic Versace look, the singer wore a new rendition of the tropical dress while appearing at Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer, 2019.

44/55

Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, 2020© Jeff Kravitz

Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, 2020

Sporting a stunning silver look, JLo performed alongside Shakira for the 2020 Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.

45/55

Versace Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020© Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Versace Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

JLo recreated her iconic jungle print look while hitting Versace's runway during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020.

46/55

Jennifer Lopez turned out a beige Burberry-inspired look© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter, 2024

The star attended Dior's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024 show in a beige dress while clasping a Lady Dior bag.

47/55

Paris Sighting, 2024© Marc Piasecki

Paris Sighting, 2024

Jennifer enjoyed a weekend in Paris while serving up serious glamour in a black trend and opulent shades.

48/55

Met Gala, 2020© NDZ/Star Max

Met Gala, 2020

The singer commanded attention at the Met Gala 2024 in a glistening silver webbed Schiaparelli number.

49/55

Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 © Peter White

Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024

Hitting the headlines in a ruffled white look courtesy of the Italian fashion house, Jennifer stormed the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show in the operatic attire. 

50/55

'Atlas' Fan Event Mexico City, 2024© Medios y Media

'Atlas' Fan Event Mexico City, 2024

The singer rocked a Stevie Nicks-inspired outfit featuring layers of frothy white ruffles while attending the 'Atlas' Fan Event in Mexico City.

51/55

Good Morning America, 2024© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin

Good Morning America, 2024

Looking resplendent in red, JLo appeared on the Good Morning America in 2024, wearing a candy pink coat layered over patent, croc-print trousers. 

52/55

Ralph Lauren Spring Runway Show, 2024© Gilbert Flores

Ralph Lauren Spring Runway Show, 2024

Ben Affleck's partner was a fully-fledged bohemian babe while sitting pretty at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 Runway Show.

53/55

Golden Globe Awards, 2024© MICHAEL TRAN

Golden Globe Awards, 2024

Pale pink and brimming with floral-shaped ruffles, JLo's look for the 2024 Golden Globes was a true show-stopper.

54/55

New York City Sighting, 2024© Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin

New York City Sighting, 2024

Having a crack at the 'Mob Wife' aesthetic, the actress was spotted in NYC draped in luscious furs. 

55/55

Rockefeller Center Sighting, 2024© James Devaney

Rockefeller Center Sighting, 2024

Another fabulous fur moment, JLo channelled 'old-money chic' in a dramatic coat layered over a beige hoodie and black leather hot pants. 

