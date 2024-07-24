Jennifer Lopez: 55 best fashion moments for her 55th birthday

Where to even begin when discussing Jennifer Lopez’s best fashion moments?

Forget internet-breaking, the star’s wardrobe is internet-making. From iconic jungle-print Versace gowns that were so widely searched it prompted Google to create its Images section, to nostalgic Y2K diamanté denim, uber-slinky halterneck gowns and more, the singer’s versatile collection is nothing short of spectacular.

© Scott Gries Jennifer Lopez in her internet-making green silk chiffon dress by Versace at the 42nd Grammy Awards

Considered a 90s-into-Noughties diva with the sass-infused style to match, Jennifer has really been through the visual motions when it comes to trends. Baker boy hats, low-slung jeans, Juicy Couture velour sets contrasted with large hoops, iridescent blue eyeshadow and bandage dresses - you name, she’s worn it.

The star’s style evolved as she progressed through her career, with the 2010s and current day 2020s producing a bedazzled string of crystal-clad gowns, curve-enhancing looks. Shelving 00s dress codes in favour of showbiz sartorials, the actress leaned into Hollywood style, increasingly opting for longline dresses, satin mini dresses and tight-fitting sets by party-girl names from David Koma to Valentino.

Her epic career coupled with her meme-worthy relationship with Ben Affleck further propelled the star to internet fame. JLo understood the assignment, grasping the reigns of social media to platform her ever-glamorous outfits for her 252 million followers to covet.

As a result, we’ve been privy to a series of ‘eras’ courtesy of the hitmaker. From Hamptons Mom to RnB allure, Quiet Luxury to Mob Wife, she has left no style stone unturned.

With her 55th birthday taking place this week, what better way to celebrate than with a deep dive into her most memorable looks to date?

Discover 55 of Jennifer Lopez’s most iconic fashion moments to date:

1/ 55 © Ron Galella, Ltd. Selena Hollywood Premiere, 1997 While attending the 'Selena' Hollywood Premiere in March 1997, Jennifer wore a crystal-clad, sleeveless dress featuring a racerneck which was paired with an cornflower blue fur throw.

2/ 55 © Ron Galella, Ltd. California Fashion Industry Friends of AIDS Project, 1997 Making an appearance at the California Fashion Industry Friends of AIDS Project in 1997, the star wore a longline electric blue dress complete with a cowl neckline and slinky silhouette.

3/ 55 © Ron Galella, Ltd. 'U Turn' Beverly Hills Premiere, 1997 The singer wore a long-sleeved striped dress to attended the 'U Turn' Beverly Hills premiere.

4/ 55 © Steve Granitz 55th Annual Golden Globe Awards, 1998 Turning out a pastel-hued colourblock look, Jennifer opted for a striking lime-lavender cut-out gown for the 1998 55th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

5/ 55 © Ron Galella, Ltd. 17th Annual CFDA Awards, 1998 Leaning into her signature sheer crystal aesthetic, Jennifer wore a scooped neck longline dress in a navy hue while attending the 17th Annual CFDA Awards.

6/ 55 © Kevin.Mazur 40th Annual GRAMMY Awards, 1998 The singer made a splash in icy blue at the 40th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 1998.

7/ 55 © Ron Galella, Ltd. 7th Annual MTV Movie Awards, 1998 A chainmail cowl-neck top and a low-slung leather maxi skirt was Jennifer's outfit choice for the 7th Annual MTV Movie Awards.

8/ 55 © Ron Galella, Ltd. 'Out of Sight' Premiere, 1998 The actress graced the red carpet for the 'Out of Sight' Premiere in 1998 wearing a draped white gown featuring a bias cut and a fishtail train.

9/ 55 © Steve Granitz 'Armageddon' Premiere, 1998 JLo channeled Charlie's Angels for the 1998 'Armageddon' Premiere in leather trousers and black rave shades.



10/ 55 © Kevin.Mazur 3rd Annual GQ Men of The Year Awards, 1998 A strapless midi dress with a cream bouclé weave and cut-out side panels was Jennifer's outfit of choice for the 3rd Annual GQ Men of The Year Awards in 1998.

11/ 55 © Ron Galella, Ltd. VH-1 Fashion Awards, 1998 Jennifer dazzled in a web-like, high neck gown during the VH-1 Fashion Awards in 1998.

12/ 55 © Ron Galella, Ltd. First Annual KTU Miracle Concert, 1998 Tapping into Y2K kitsch glamour, the star attended the First Annual KTU Miracle Concert in an ivory midi dress complete with a halterneck and diamanté detailing.

13/ 55 © Rose Hartman 'Notorious' Magazine Party, 1999 JLo partied the night away alongside Donatella Versace in a silver chainmail mini dress during the 'Notorious' Magazine Party in 1999.

14/ 55 © KMazur 41st Annual GRAMMY Awards, 1999 Golden girl Jennifer lit up the room in a stunning honied metallic mini dress while attending the 41st Annual GRAMMY Awards.

15/ 55 © Ron Galella, Ltd. Arista Records Pre-Grammy Awards Party, 1999 Decked out in white fur, the star opted for a black leather look while gracing the scene at the 1999 Arista Records Pre-Grammy Awards Party.

16/ 55 © Ron Galella, Ltd. Los Angeles International Airport Sighting, 1999 Touching down in LA, JLo wore a cream 'fit consisting of a turtleneck knit and white bootleg jeans.

17/ 55 © Steve Granitz 5th Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards, 1999 For the 5th Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards, the actress-singer wore some ivory capri pants with a rhinestone rim and a floaty silver cami dress.



18/ 55 © Kevin.Mazur 'On the 6' CD Party, 1999 Slipping into a ruched skirt set, Jennifer attended the 'On the 6' CD Party looking wonderful in white.

19/ 55 © Ron Galella, Ltd. 'On the 6' Fan Event, 1999 Delighting fans in 1999, Jennifer donned a white denim ensemble and thoroughly Noughties shades.

20/ 55 © Kevin.Mazur MTV Movie Awards, 1999 Going for gold, JLo looked radiant in a metallic corset and leather capris for the 1999 MTV Movie Awards.

21/ 55 © Ron Galella, Ltd. 'Summer of Sam' New York City Premiere, 1999 A floral lavender dress acted as the star's look for the 'Summer of Sam' New York City Premiere.

22/ 55 © Ron Galella, Ltd. 'The Thomas Crown Affair' Beverly Hills Premiere, 1999 Sporting another floral number with glitter paisley print detailing, the Hollywood veteran glimmered on the red carpet at the 'The Thomas Crown Affair' Beverly Hills premiere,'



23/ 55 © Barry King 1st Annual Teen Choice Awards, 1999 Jennifer looked mystical in mauve for the 1st Annual Teen Choice Awards.

24/ 55 © Kevin.Mazur MTV Video Music Awards, 1999 Looking oh-so Versace, the singer opted for a gold chainmail halterneck and black leather mini skirt for the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.

25/ 55 © Gareth Davies Record of the Year Awards, 1999 One of her most beloved looks to date, Jennifer shimmered in a crystal-clad skirt set for the Record of the Year Awards.

26/ 55 © Mitchell Gerber VH1 Fashion Awards, 1999 Once again championing her go-to rhinestone aesthetic, the star wore a beglittered shirt-style dress for the VH1 Fashion Awards.

27/ 55 © Kevin.Mazur VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards Performance, 1999 Later that night, JLo performed in a chainmail halterneck and white crystal trousers.

28/ 55 Billboard Music Awards, 1999 The singer took to the stage in a golden sequin bralette at the Billboard Music Awards in 1999.

29/ 55 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, 2000 The dress - Jennifer attended the 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards in her now-iconic jungle print Versace dress.



30/ 55 © Brian Rasic Puff Daddy Concert, 2000 Jennifer support her then-boyfriend in a Versace Medusa diamanté tank top during a Puff Daddy Concert in 2000.

31/ 55 © Jim Smeal ALMA Awards, 2000 Taking her place of prestige on the red carpet for the ALMA Awards 2000, Jennifer looked pretty in satin plum.

32/ 55 © Evan Agostini 'Frequency' Premiere, 2000 A SATC moment was very much on the agenda for the actress as she attended the 'Frequency' premiere in a cropped white jumper and black satin midi skirt.

33/ 55 © Ron Galella 17th Annual MTV Video Music Awards, 2000 Another of her most iconic looks, JLo attended the 17th Annual MTV Video Music Awards in white low-lung jeans, a crystal belt, a cropped tank top and a printed cream bandana headscarf.

34/ 55 © Justin Goff 'The Cell' London Premiere, 2000 For the London premiere of 'The Cell,' the actress wore a rose gold sequinned dress with a blossom pink off-the-shoulder fur shawl.

35/ 55 © Frederic REGLAIN 'The Cell' Promotion, 2000 A cloud-like blue dress with a fringed trim was Jennifer's look of the day while -promoting her latest endeavour 'The Cell' in 2000.

36/ 55 © Ron Galella 'Bamboozled' New York City Premiere, 2000 Low-key Lopez was the star's aesthetic while attending the 'Bamboozled' New York City Premiere in 2000, wearing blue jeans and a suede mocha-hued jacket.

37/ 55 © Kevin.Mazur VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards, 2000 Jennifer championed Hannah Montana-core in 2000, while attending the Vogue Fashion Awards in a sky blue playsuit with gold accessories.

38/ 55 © KMazur VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards After Party, 2000 Later that evening, the actress changed into bootleg jeans and a white asymmetrical top for the VH1 after party.

39/ 55 © Frank Micelotta Archive MTV Europe Music Awards, 2000 Serving up space-age chic, Jennifer made a splash at the MTV Europe Music Awards in a striking silver concoction.

40/ 55 © Peter Carrette Archive Boomerang House Press Conference, 2001 The star sported a purple printed Pucci top for the Boomerang House Press Conference to promote her latest music.

41/ 55 © Steve Granitz Teen Choice Awards, 2000 Chanelling patriotic-chic for the Teen Choice Awards in 2000, JLo donned a flag-bearing tube top and matching powder blue joggers.

42/ 55 © Ron Galella, Ltd. Today Show Summer Concert Series, 2010 Jennifer was a Y2K dream in a pale pink Juicy Couture tracksuit at the Today Show Summer Concert Series in 2010.



43/ 55 © Arnold Jerocki Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer, 2019 Leaning into her iconic Versace look, the singer wore a new rendition of the tropical dress while appearing at Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer, 2019.

44/ 55 © Jeff Kravitz Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, 2020 Sporting a stunning silver look, JLo performed alongside Shakira for the 2020 Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.

45/ 55 © Vittorio Zunino Celotto Versace Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 JLo recreated her iconic jungle print look while hitting Versace's runway during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020.

46/ 55 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter, 2024 The star attended Dior's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024 show in a beige dress while clasping a Lady Dior bag.

47/ 55 © Marc Piasecki Paris Sighting, 2024 Jennifer enjoyed a weekend in Paris while serving up serious glamour in a black trend and opulent shades.

48/ 55 © NDZ/Star Max Met Gala, 2020 The singer commanded attention at the Met Gala 2024 in a glistening silver webbed Schiaparelli number.

49/ 55 © Peter White Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Hitting the headlines in a ruffled white look courtesy of the Italian fashion house, Jennifer stormed the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show in the operatic attire.

50/ 55 © Medios y Media 'Atlas' Fan Event Mexico City, 2024 The singer rocked a Stevie Nicks-inspired outfit featuring layers of frothy white ruffles while attending the 'Atlas' Fan Event in Mexico City.

51/ 55 © Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Good Morning America, 2024 Looking resplendent in red, JLo appeared on the Good Morning America in 2024, wearing a candy pink coat layered over patent, croc-print trousers.

52/ 55 © Gilbert Flores Ralph Lauren Spring Runway Show, 2024 Ben Affleck's partner was a fully-fledged bohemian babe while sitting pretty at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 Runway Show.

53/ 55 © MICHAEL TRAN Golden Globe Awards, 2024 Pale pink and brimming with floral-shaped ruffles, JLo's look for the 2024 Golden Globes was a true show-stopper.

54/ 55 © Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin New York City Sighting, 2024 Having a crack at the 'Mob Wife' aesthetic, the actress was spotted in NYC draped in luscious furs.