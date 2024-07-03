Jennifer Lopez's crochet mini shorts and pastel pink halter top serve major holiday wardrobe inspo

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



In a celebration of the warmer weather (although someone could have a word with the multiple grey clouds we can currently see out of our window…) Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram sporting a charming pastel two-piece with wedges to promote her JLo Beauty Balm, Serum and Body Cream.

She shared a secret for warm, glowing legs: taking the brand’s Complexion Booster and mixing it with the Body Cream before applying for perfectly illuminated pins. We'll be trying this for sure on our next beer garden visit.

It’s time to “show off more of that skin,” she declares, and while we are on-board Jenny, we’re not quite brave enough yet to go outside without a cardigan and an umbrella shoved into our handbags, but we admire both her confidence and the blazing L.A sunshine where she is lucky enough to live.

The star’s cashmere corset crop top with halter neck detail comes courtesy of Chanel, likewise the matching knitted micro shorts and metallic wedges that wouldn’t look out of place on J.Lo 20 years ago with their glorious Y2K approved iridescent gleam. (Who else remembers two-tone fabric? We support bringing that back stat.)

She topped off the look with gigantic Gucci rose-tinted sunnies, although we imagine everything J. Lo looks at is probably pretty rosy anyway to be honest.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Lopez spotted on June 29 in Los Angeles, wearing black trousers, white shirt, ballet pumps and an Hermès Birkin bag.

Mrs Ben Affleck was recently spotted out and about on the streets of Los Angeles in very different attire, presumably off to deal with some important business, wearing a Dior short sleeve shirt, and ballet flats also from the French brand. Topped off with an Hermès Birkin, of course. (She's speculated to own at least ten of the most coveted handbag in the world, lucky thing.)