Emma Roberts glimmers in Versace corset and chainmail mini skirt

Emma Roberts has shelved her default beatnik ensembles and ethereal frocks for something a touch more futuristic.
Departing from her signature bohemian attire, the actress attended the Space Cadet premiere in New York, wearing a themed beige corset paired with a sculptural mini skirt in a scintillating shade of silver with draping detail. Both items hailed from Versace’s autumn/winter 20204 collection, which championed office-ready silhouettes, gothic colourways and sultry tailoring.
Gracing the red carpet in the Donatella-approved outfit, the 33-year-old debuted a radiant makeup blend ripe for summer. A platinum blonde ‘do exuded Californian surf style, while a dusting of rose-tinted blush and a cherry red lip accentuated the actress’ distinctive features.
A pair of strappy, nude-hued heels also crafted by the luxury Italian house complemented the space-age look, which was initially paired with black leather gloves and a black sateen clutch for its first runway appearance.
MORE: Kendall Jenner just went barefoot at the Louvre and it was kinda iconic
MORE: Kendall Jenner's retro hair scarf is a must try this summer
Also included in the lineup for the show were metallic ensembles worn by stars Margot Robbie, Anne Hathaway and Bridgerton’s Hannah Dodd. The latter wore the succeeding look to Emma’s for the Netflix show’s Season 3: Part 2 premiere in London, in turn establishing herself as a fellow Versace poster-girl.
Bar the occasional Sixties-inspired look, it seems that the actress has been experimenting with coquettecare as of late. Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Emma documented a beruffled, pale pink look courtesy of ultra-feminine label LoveShackFancy.
MORE: Emma Roberts just twinned with aunt Julia Roberts' iconic red dress moment in Pretty Woman
READ: Emma Roberts is a vision in stylish swimsuit as she poses by the pool
The tiered dress featured layers of frothy peach-toned tulle, complete with a V-neck, spaghetti straps and an on-trend frontal floral corsage. Also included in the star’s post was another pristine pink outfit, consisting of a semi-sheer knit number complete with long sleeves, soft ribbing and a subtle leg split. The blossom-coloured garment, designed by Anna Quan was effortlessly teamed with a ruby red leather hobo bag by AUPEN and some red ballet flats by Paul Andrew.