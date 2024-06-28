Emma Roberts glimmers in Versace corset and chainmail mini skirt

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Emma Roberts has shelved her default beatnik ensembles and ethereal frocks for something a touch more futuristic.

Departing from her signature bohemian attire, the actress attended the Space Cadet premiere in New York, wearing a themed beige corset paired with a sculptural mini skirt in a scintillating shade of silver with draping detail. Both items hailed from Versace’s autumn/winter 20204 collection, which championed office-ready silhouettes, gothic colourways and sultry tailoring.

© Getty Emma Roberts sported head-to-toe Versace AW24

Gracing the red carpet in the Donatella-approved outfit, the 33-year-old debuted a radiant makeup blend ripe for summer. A platinum blonde ‘do exuded Californian surf style, while a dusting of rose-tinted blush and a cherry red lip accentuated the actress’ distinctive features.

A pair of strappy, nude-hued heels also crafted by the luxury Italian house complemented the space-age look, which was initially paired with black leather gloves and a black sateen clutch for its first runway appearance.

© Getty The space-age look featured a beige corseted bustier and a draped silver chainmail skirt

Also included in the lineup for the show were metallic ensembles worn by stars Margot Robbie, Anne Hathaway and Bridgerton’s Hannah Dodd. The latter wore the succeeding look to Emma’s for the Netflix show’s Season 3: Part 2 premiere in London, in turn establishing herself as a fellow Versace poster-girl.

Bar the occasional Sixties-inspired look, it seems that the actress has been experimenting with coquettecare as of late. Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Emma documented a beruffled, pale pink look courtesy of ultra-feminine label LoveShackFancy.

The tiered dress featured layers of frothy peach-toned tulle, complete with a V-neck, spaghetti straps and an on-trend frontal floral corsage. Also included in the star’s post was another pristine pink outfit, consisting of a semi-sheer knit number complete with long sleeves, soft ribbing and a subtle leg split. The blossom-coloured garment, designed by Anna Quan was effortlessly teamed with a ruby red leather hobo bag by AUPEN and some red ballet flats by Paul Andrew.