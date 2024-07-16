Emma Roberts is engaged! See her ring — and sweet shout-out to famous family

Congratulations are in order for Emma Roberts: she's officially engaged!

The Scream Queens actress announced her engagement to fellow actor Cody John, who she has been dating since 2022, on July 16.

Taking to Instagram, the bride-to-be shared an excited selfie with her fiancé showing off her new bling, and cheekily captioned it with: "Putting this here before my mom tells everyone," referring to her mom Kelly Cunningham.

Kelly is the former sister-in-law of Julia Roberts, who is Emma's aunt by way of her older brother, Emma's dad Eric Roberts.

In the photo announcing her engagement, the soon-to-be husband and wife are all smiles posing on a field, and Emma is seen wearing a frilly pink dress. Her ring appears to be a classic solitaire composed of a large round diamond set on a gold band.

The comments section under her post was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities and fans alike, with Lindsay Lohan writing: "Congrats!!!!!!!" as Julianne Hough added: "Yesssss congratulations darling."

Others followed suit with: "Omg!! Congratulations beauty," and: "Congrats omg omg. So happy for you!!!" as well as: "Congratulations, couldn't be happier for you guys!!!! I love you."

Emma was previously in a relationship with Garrett Hedlund, from whom she split in January 2022. The former couple started dating in March 2019, and in December 2020, they welcomed their first child together, son Rhodes, three, whose godfather is country singer Tim McGraw.

© Instagram Emma and Cody went public with their relationship in August 2022

While Emma, following in the footsteps of her dad and aunt, has been acting since she was about ten years old, her fiancé is newer to the industry. His first acting role was for a 2018 episode of a three-episode comedy show titled Verified, and he has since had roles in more series such as Wu-Tang: An American Saga, In the Dark, The Rookie, and NCIS.

© Instagram The couple are largely private about their relationship

The pair reportedly met through mutual friends, and went public with their relationship in August 2022, when he posted a photo on Instagram of the two kissing.

© Instagram The actress is a mom to three-year-old son Rhodes

Though they have kept their relationship largely private since, Emma did share some insight into a recent heartwarming moment the two shared at home.

Speaking with People, she recalled watching Zac Efron's heart wrenching recent movie The Iron Claw, which tells the real life story of the Von Erich brothers, and confessed: "The two of us were sobbing," before adding: "It was just a disaster of crying and then laughing at each other for crying, which made us cry even harder."