Tom Daley's Paris Olympic knitted jumper is gold medal-worthy

There’s nothing more rewarding than making a garment with your own two hands and nobody knows that better than Team Great Britain diver, Tom Daley.

He's known in the sports sphere for being the second youngest Great Britain male Olympian to win a gold medal after his performance at the Beijing Olympic Games back in 2008, whilst for fashion lovers, he's recognised for his Instagram account @madewithlovebytomdaley which is solely dedicated to his knitting creations and currently sits at a humble 1.4 million followers.

Tom’s hand-crafted creations quickly skyrocketed to stardom when he was filmed in the stands knitting a cream cardigan with the famous Olympic-coloured rings on the back before competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

Since then, Tom has been perfecting his craft, which he told Today he likes to do as a way to "relieve stress”, stitching colourful vests for himself, his friends and his two young sons Robbie and Phoenix.

Fans of Tom and his stitching journey have been in his Instagram comment section for a while in the lead-up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, constantly asking if he had plans to create a new Olympic jersey.

© Instagram / @madewithlovebytomdaley Tom's mock-up sketch in question

As they say, “ask and you shall receive” Tom shared a mockup sketch just last week of his new design, a navy blue turtleneck with ‘Paris’ written across the front, an Eiffel Tower, Union Jack flags across the hem and a ‘5’ on the left arm to signify his 5th Olympic Games.

© Instagram / @madewithlovebytomdaley Tom's jersey is well on it's way to being finished

Tom was quick to get to work while supporting his team members on the side slides, sharing a snap of himself just yesterday halfway through the project. The knitting community chimed up in the comment section, one fellow follower congratulating him on his recent Silver medal, saying “Love!!! Congratulations on your new bling, Tom! My children, also fellow knitters, watched the finals and cheered for “the knitting diver” the whole way through.”

Though the diver didn’t bring home gold this year, his new knit most definitely did in the eyes of crafty queens everywhere.