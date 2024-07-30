Maya Jama's Love Island final dress was a lesson in summer leather

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



And just like that, our guilty pleasure reality TV show has officially wrapped up for yet another year, leaving behind a slew of heartbroken Islanders, fake tan-soaked sheets and a few broken heels.

Throughout all the Love Island villa trials and tribulations, one constant breath of fresh air was Maya Jama and her hosting duty ensembles. From a latex red body con dress complete with literal fire emoji accents to her sultry white crochet twinsets, Maya stole the limelight multiple times throughout the eight-week program and last night's live final dress was possibly her most show-stopping to date.

© Instagram / @mayajama We will miss Maya's full-glam moments

Taking the phrase 'go big or go home' in a literal sense, Maya opted for a tight-fitting, halter neck leather look midi dress, ruched in all the right places to complement her stunning figure. She styled the sultry ensemble with a set of sky-high black strappy heels, a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and an arm cuff and ring set to match.

© Instagram / @mayajama We will be recreating this glam look

For glam, Maya called on her go-to makeup artist Letitia Sophia to give her a sleek black cat eyeliner look, bronzed skin and a plump glossy nude lip. For hair, she let her long brunette locks roam free with face-framing wispy bits volumized at the root.

Maya shared a series of images to her Instagram with the caption “Love Island Live Final 2024. Had fun with it” which resulted in many loyal fans of both her and the show commenting on her look and hosting work. Former Love Island contestant Whitney Adebayo left a congratulatory “smashed it as usualllll” in the comment section while former Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful OBE left four red love hearts.

© Instagram / @mayajama "please pack your bags and leave the villa immediately"

Maya started hosting the cult favourite show back in 2023 and has since solidified herself as a fashion icon in the eyes of many with her Love Island looks charting summer-style mood boards around the globe.

MORE: Maya Jama's itsy bitsy bikini is bang on trend for this season

RELATED: Maya Jama hops on the It-girl-approved long shorts trend

Though we’re a little upset that both the show and Maya’s incredible hosting wardrobe are no longer with us, we can’t help but start the countdown till next year.