Emma Chamberlain brings high fashion to the Olympics in mini skirt and cut-out bodysuit

There’s nothing we love more than when the fashion girlys turn an event which has nothing to do with fashion all about their wardrobe. Whether it be Daisy Edgar-Jones donning knee-high black heeled boots to the British Grand Prix or Alexa Chung sporting a brown cable knit to Wimbledon, there’s no dress code regulations that the fashion set can’t spin in their favour and Emma Chamberlain's recent Olympic watching look’s proved exactly that.

Posting to her Instagram just yesterday, the YouTuber turned social media mogul made a case for patriotic high fashion sportswear in a slew of Ralph Lauren ensembles. In one image the Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain podcast host styled an itty-bitty white pleated mini skirt and a cutout, front zipper bodysuit, with a set of white heels, which she paired with slouchy white socks, a pair of gold hoop earrings, sunglasses and an embroidered team USA cap.

Taking her job as a sports spectator very seriously, Emma left no style stone unturned, sharing two more cultivated looks in her nine-photo Instagram dump which she purposely left captionless.

© Instagram / @emmachamberlain Did Emma just make fashion an Olympic sport?

In another photo, Emma can be seen sporting yet another full Ralph Lauren look, the official outfitter of Team USA for the Paris 2024 Olympics. This time she swapped out her strappy white heels for a set of pointed-toe black pumps which she styled with the same slouchy socks, a pair of linen mini shorts, a slogan t-shirt and a retro-inspired motorcycle jacket adorned with embroidered patches.

© Instagram / @emmachamberlain A certified slay

On the sixth slide of her swipe-along grid post, Emma decided on an all-white look consisting of long floaty trousers and a lace-up, slim-fitting long sleeve, adorned with a giant red stripe across the bust with “USA” in bold lettering.

© Getty This look will be going straight to the top of my moodboard

Emma’s casually cool Olympic Games-watching looks come just days after she attended the opening ceremony in a pair of Thom Browne capri pants, a style only real fashion lovers can understand and pull off.

Though Miss Chamberlain isn’t competing for gold in the sports sphere, we think it’s only fair that she receives first place for her seriously stylish spectator looks.