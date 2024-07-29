Jessica Chastain serves Americana 'olympic-core' in Ralph Lauren

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Nobody encapsulates the notion of all-American beauty quite like Jessica Chastain.

The Oscar-winner and California native has forged an unparalleled on-screen career, stepping into the shoes of notable feminist characters since she arrived in Hollywood.

Enjoying a well-earned break from the City of Angels, Jessica jetted off to Paris for the Olympics 2024, touching down in the European city to attend ‘An Evening At A Ralph’s’, hosted by American fashion house Ralph Lauren.

© Getty Jessica Chastain attended 'An Evening at Ralph's' held at Ralph's Restaurant in Paris

During the glittering Parisian soiree, the 47-year-old was joined by fellow stars such as Nina Dobrev, Alan Cumming, Nick Jonas and Emma Chamberlain. She effortlessly leaned into the event’s overriding Olympic-theme, slipping into a red, white and blue satin bomber that cleverly echoed the colour palettes of both the American and French flag.

Across the back of the resplendent sportswear piece were the words ‘TEAM USA 2024,’ which the actress proudly showed off for the cameras.

© Getty The Oscar winner aptly sported a American flag-themed bomber for the event

She completed her patriotic attire with a cherry red, floor-length bandage dress, a highly glamorous makeup blend and a natural hairstyle that spotlighted her famous auburn tresses.

The following day, Jessica was pictured alongside her daughter while spectating the women’s artistic gymnastics. Once again showcasing her support for Team USA, the Academy Award winner wore a cream knit jumper emblazoned with an American flag.

© Getty The star is a fashion veteran, having worked with brands like Gucci in the past

While she remains notoriously guarded about her personal life, Jessica hasn’t shied away from a fashion collaboration or two. The mother-of-two is a hardened Gucci muse, having worked with the brand since 2022.

The same year, Jessica starred in the fashion house’s watch campaign for GUCCI 25H, a milestone in Gucci’s 50-year watchmaking journey.

MORE: How to watch the most talked about Oscar-nominated movies of 2024

MORE: Jessica Chastain reveals the unusual gift Taylor Swift once sent her after a break up

The star worked closely alongside former Gucci creative director Allesandro Michele on several occasions, sporting pieces by the designer to various events from the Oscars to the Venice International Film Festival.