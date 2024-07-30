Dua Lipa just jumped on the funky bikini trend

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Dua Lipa is back again with more summer attire that we're adding to our destination holiday wishlist.

The Training Season singer has the ultimate cool-girl wardrobe which this season has included plenty of shorts and sheer tights, mini dresses and cowboy boots, graphic tees and double leather ensembles.

This time the 28-year-old has flaunted a funky patterned bikini that is bang on trend for this season.

Dua shared an Instagram story with her 87m followers sharing her love for Dizziak hair care whilst somewhere far hotter and sunnier than London right now. She posed on a sunbed wearing a dopamine-inducing bright blue bikini featuring stars and stripes in vibrant orange hues.

© Instagram /@dualipa Dua shared her dopamine-inducing bikini on Instagram

For swimwear this season, we're saying hello to statement prints and fun designs.

"For some, a printed piece is an essential in a swim wardrobe. Summer is the season to really embrace colour and OTT printed pieces, and if you can’t on holiday, then when can you?!," says H Fashion's Chloe Gallacher, "If florals aren’t your thing, opt for more fun, quirky styles. Think postcard prints, stripes or fruit."

Dua is one in a long line of many fashionistas who've injected vibrancy into their swimwear this summer.

© Instagram /@sydneysweeney © Instagram / @emrata

Sydney Sweeney oozed out-of-office vibes in a tropical Zimmerman two-piece, Maya Jama opted for a cheerful yellow bikini (which is also this season's most coveted colour) and Emily Ratajkowski championed a limited edition itsy bitsy bikini and shorts set from London-based lingerie and swimwear label Fruity Booty, a brand on a mission to "bring the fun back into underwear".

If statement swimwear isn't your thing, however, fear not. The reign of minimalism isn't over just yet, as proven by Jennifer Lopez who last week wore the chicest plunging white swimsuit layered with lashings of gold jewellery, in a look that oozed rich mom vibes.