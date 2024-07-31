Lily James conjures up Mediterranean magic in tropical sheer dress

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Attention to detail is Lily James’ forte. From panoramic Grecian blue gowns that nod ot her role in Mamma Mia 2 to floral brocade detailing courtesy of Erdem, the actress makes the most out of her red carpet wardrobe.

The same can be said for her off-duty style picks. Soaking up the sun in an undisclosed tropical location, the 35-year-old was pictured framed by towering palm trees while wearing SIR The Label’s ‘Libertine Cut-Out Midi Dress.’ The late summer-coded piece, which currently retails online for £350, featured a rich orange backdrop, a long-sleeved silhouette crafted from light layers of sheer mesh fabric, a figure-skimming design and cut-out detailing.

Additional accents such as thumbholes, ribbed edging and a removable bralette ensure the piece is highly versatile, making it the prime piece for holiday packing.

Lily teamed the piece, which further showcased an exotic print peppered with large sprawling blooms and a whimsical bird, with a natural beauty blend. She wore her golden hair down loose and opted for a barely-there makeup palette.

Going barefoot for the series of images subsequently shared on social media, Lily playful swirled for the cameras.

Enjoying a well-earned break from the silver screen, the star has been busy jetting off across the globe, touching down in various sun-drunk locations.

Last week, the Cinderella actress kicked back in California. She was joined by best friend Gala Gordon for her LA haunt, which was also documented on Instagram.

Pastel tones dominated her summer wardrobe. A pale pink tank top and trouser set made the cut, as did a sweet lemon yellow linen co-ord. Between scooting down Sunset Boulevard and partying on the rooftop of the famed Hotel Roosevelt hotel, Lily ensured her time in the celebrity hub was spent in style.