Sabrina Carpenter's vintage Versace denim bikini is firmly on our summer wishlist

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



In true pop-star fashion, Sabrina Carpenter has decided that she can’t let Emily Ratajkowski and Selena Gomez have all the swimwear trend fun.

Posting to her 38.1 million Instagram followers yesterday, the world's favourite blonde bombshell made a case for summer denim delights, sporting a seriously cool girl-coded, retro bikini.

The chart-topper decided upon a vintage Versace 1990s 'Dark Wash Denim Bikini' for the occasion, the very same style she wore on the album cover for her new music project Short n' Sweet, which is set to debut later this month on August 23.

Captioning her post: “I reckon it’s.. officially short n’ sweet month,” Sabrina showcased the statement denim bikini for all to coo over. The piece featured intricate white stitching details across the front and old-school short-short bottoms. Fans of both the Espresso singer and her preppy wardrobe were quick to dash to the comment section and share their excitement for the new album, with one fan commenting: “I reckon…. lives will be changed,” while another noting: “Mother is mothering.”

© Instagram / @sabrinacarpenter Sabrina debuted the jean bikini back in June

Over the past few months, Sabrina’s name, and subsequently her wardrobe, has skyrocketed in popularity. She has garnered much attention, primarily for her pastel-toned, girlish on-stage looks, plunging neckline suiting choices and, of course, her ultra-chic slew of music video ensembles, in which her beau Barry Keoghan stars as her love interest.

This summer, the fashion set have shone an incredibly bright beam onto bikini styles. Emily Ratajkowski has continued to make a case for printed options while earlier this year, Kylie Jenner decided that matcha-green and neon orange were her colourways of choice.

MORE: Sabrina Carpenter just landed a Marc Jacobs campaign, and it's a major slay

RELATED: Selena Gomez jumps on the yellow swimsuit trend in romantic snap with Benny Blanco

Just last week, Selena Gomez made a case for sunflower yellow one-pieces, sporting a plunging neckline option while on holiday with her boyfriend Benny Blanco.

We can’t know for sure, but we have a sneaky suspicion that Sabrina’s ‘jean-kini’ might just be the fashion world's summer swimwear of choice.