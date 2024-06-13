We just figured out Sabrina Carpenter's blush combo and it's actually affordable

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Ever since she graced the Coachella Mainstage, fans (including us) have been begging Sabrina Carpenter to Please, Please, Please share her blush routine and thanks to the TikTok detectives we can finally rest easy, knowing that we too can replicate the songstress’ sun-kissed cheek look with two simple products.

Known for her perfectly placed blonde curtain bangs that seem to stay in place even whilst dancing around the stage, beauty fans have been obsessed with Sabrina Carpenter’s glam, searching high and low for the exact products and techniques she used to look like the angel she is.

© Instagram / @cgonzalezbeauty If "flawless" what a person

After a lot of speculation online, Sabrina’s makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez, who is also responsible for Gigi Hadid's killer Met Gala red lip look, set fans straight by posting a beauty breakdown of the singer's signature blush look.

In an Instagram posted during her Coachella performance back in April, Carolina, who is also an Armani Beauty Ambassador, shared that she uses Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Cheek Tint in shades 62 & 53 to get the perfect sunkissed glow. She then confirmed once again that she used the same shades to create the singer's SNL appearance look.

Although Carolina is yet to share the technique she uses to create the blurred look, TikTok fans believe she uses a base of shade 53, a bright bubblegum shade which is then layered with shade 62, a deeper pink hue.

© Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Cheek Tint in shade 62 © Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Cheek Tint in shade 53

Both cheek tints currently retail for £36 on the Armani Beauty website and have racked up over 300+ reputable five-star reviews.

With that being said, we suggest you run, or even sprint to the Armani Beauty website to cop the shades for yourself as we have it on very good authority that they’re not going to be in stock for much longer…