Selena Gomez jumps on the yellow swimsuit trend in romantic snap with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez with her hair in a bob © Instagram / @selenagomez

Selena Gomez jumps on the yellow swimsuit trend in romantic snap with Benny Blanco

The Only Murders in The Building star shared a series of stylish vacation snaps on Instagram 

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
July 2024 has been an incredible month for Disney+ star and every millennial's childhood icon Selena Gomez.

Not only did she receive her first Emmy nomination for her role as Mabel Mora in Only Murders in The Building, but she also celebrated her 32nd birthday in style, and marked four years since starting the Rare Impact Fund, which has raised over $15 m for youth mental health. Not bad, eh?

Of course, every milestone moment she's marked has been done in the utmost stylish manner. From babydoll playsuits to trending orange dresses and cool-girl crochet, her summer wardrobe has been as playful and it has radiant, reflecting the place she seems to have finally reached in her life and we couldn't love her more.

In her latest post, she expressed her gratitude for her boyfriend - record producer Benny Blanco, in a wholesome carousel of images full of fashion-forward 'fits and undying love, and her swimsuit is bang on trend for this season in more ways than one.

Selena shared romantic images with her boyfriend Benny Blanco© Instagram /@selenagomez
Within her Instagram post captioned: "Thank you for sharing your life with me today and every day [smiley emoji]", Selena shared an image on a boat somewhere much more warm and picturesque than the UK right now, wearing a canary yellow one-piece swimsuit.

The one-piece by US fashion brand Aimee Swim featured a flattering plunge neckline and knots at the waist to "accentuate your curves" the brand says on its website.

Kylie Jenner poses on the beach in a black one piece swimming costume© Instagram / @kyliejenner
JLo oozed glamour in her white swimsuit and gold accessories© Instagram / @jlo
Though some fashionistas including Emily Ratajkowski, Billie Eilish and Kendall Jenner have championed 'the less the better' with swimwear this year donning the tiniest bikinis known to man, others have done the opposite and made a case for the one-piece swimsuit this season. 

Sydney Sweeney opted for a retro striped swimming costume, Kylie Jenner wore a sultry-chic low-cut black number and Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday in an ethereal white one-piece.

Additionally, Selena's cheerful canary colour is this summer's hottest colour. From dresses to sunglasses, everybody is wearing sunshine hues in 2024.

We can always rely on Selena to wear clothing that makes us look and feel radiant.

