Selena Gomez jumps on the yellow swimsuit trend in romantic snap with Benny Blanco

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



July 2024 has been an incredible month for Disney+ star and every millennial's childhood icon Selena Gomez.

Not only did she receive her first Emmy nomination for her role as Mabel Mora in Only Murders in The Building, but she also celebrated her 32nd birthday in style, and marked four years since starting the Rare Impact Fund, which has raised over $15 m for youth mental health. Not bad, eh?

Of course, every milestone moment she's marked has been done in the utmost stylish manner. From babydoll playsuits to trending orange dresses and cool-girl crochet, her summer wardrobe has been as playful and it has radiant, reflecting the place she seems to have finally reached in her life and we couldn't love her more.

In her latest post, she expressed her gratitude for her boyfriend - record producer Benny Blanco, in a wholesome carousel of images full of fashion-forward 'fits and undying love, and her swimsuit is bang on trend for this season in more ways than one.

© Instagram /@selenagomez Selena shared romantic images with her boyfriend Benny Blanco

MORE: Selena Gomez is a 1950s bombshell in a polka dot mini dress to celebrate boyfriend Benny Blanco

Within her Instagram post captioned: "Thank you for sharing your life with me today and every day [smiley emoji]", Selena shared an image on a boat somewhere much more warm and picturesque than the UK right now, wearing a canary yellow one-piece swimsuit.

The one-piece by US fashion brand Aimee Swim featured a flattering plunge neckline and knots at the waist to "accentuate your curves" the brand says on its website.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner has been a one-piece fan this summer © Instagram / @jlo JLo oozed glamour in her white swimsuit and gold accessories

Though some fashionistas including Emily Ratajkowski, Billie Eilish and Kendall Jenner have championed 'the less the better' with swimwear this year donning the tiniest bikinis known to man, others have done the opposite and made a case for the one-piece swimsuit this season.

Sydney Sweeney opted for a retro striped swimming costume, Kylie Jenner wore a sultry-chic low-cut black number and Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday in an ethereal white one-piece.

Additionally, Selena's cheerful canary colour is this summer's hottest colour. From dresses to sunglasses, everybody is wearing sunshine hues in 2024.

We can always rely on Selena to wear clothing that makes us look and feel radiant.