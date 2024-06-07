Sabrina Carpenter hard-launches relationship with Barry Keoghan in stylish new music video

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The Coachella headline act gave her fans exactly what they were waiting for yesterday in more ways than one. Releasing the official music video for her new track Please, Please, Please, starring none other than Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan as her love interest.

Sabrina and Barry's on (and off) screen romance isn’t the only thing making our hearts gush in the new video, her unbeatable pop star ensembles are seriously unmatched.

MORE: Sabrina Carpenter is Kim Kardashian's spring Skims muse

RELATED: Sabrina Carpenter just landed a Marc Jacobs campaign, and it's a major slay

Throughout the video, Sabrina can be seen donning a sheer, corseted red dress with opaque, lace-trimmed thigh-high stockings, both perfectly accompanied by her forever-in-place blonde bangs.

The video, which has only been on YouTube for nine hours already has over 2.5 million views, while her Instagram post has warranted a series of famous friends, including Bella Hadid, Raye and AnnaSophia Robb congratulating her.

Bella left a sweet “clinically obsessed” comment whilst Raye praised the song by saying “this song is soooo beautiful so beautiful.” Her supportive boyfriend Barry left a simple “Gorgeous” which has already racked up over 22 thousand likes.

© Getty Sabrina stunned in Oscar de la Renta at the Met Gala

It obviously comes as no surprise that her wardrobe game is on point, over the last few months she’s skyrocketed to stardom in the eyes of both fashion and music lovers, recently landing herself a Marc Jacobs campaign, a Skims campaign and a red carpet appearance at this year's Met Gala.

Sabrina's music video debut comes just days after she announced the news of her new album Short n’ Sweet which is set to release on August 23rd of this year.

From the looks of it, we’re about to get a whole lot more outfit inspo ahead of the new album and we simply can’t wait.