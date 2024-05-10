Sabrina Carpenter just landed a Marc Jacobs campaign, and it's a major slay

If there was ever going to be a designer and celeb duo more perfect for each other it’s Marc Jacobs and singer, songwriter and hair goals muse Sabrina Carpenter.

Both Marc Jacobs and Sabrina shared the news of their summer 2024 partnership to their Instagrams yesterday with a series of seriously slay images of Sabrina in a variety of summer-approved ensembles, posing with a white The Sack Bag as well as two mini versions in vibrant fuchsia pink and lilac.

© Instagram / @sabrinacarpenter This is how to nail the 'no pants' trend

In one image the Espresso singer channelled major Barbie vibes, donning a pink knitted bodysuit, a bag in the same bold hue and a pair of Nicola Peltz Beckham's favourite Kiki 150 leather platform ankle boots in patent white.

© Instagram / @sabrinacarpenter The definition of summer style inspo

In another shot, the Coachella mainstage performer sported a white babydoll mini dress that's perfect for upcoming picnic dates in the park, the same killer Kiki boots and a lavender-toned version of The Mini Sack Bag.

This is the first time the pair have collaborated on a campaign and marks Sabrina’s second foray into the modelling world as just a few months ago she was named the face of Skims Spring intimates campaign, where she played the part of a girl next door who never leaves her bedroom.

© Getty Dua's Met Gala look was seriously striking

The news comes just days after the New York-based fashion house dressed Dua Lipa for this year's Met Gala in a black lace corset number with an over the top feather adorned cape.

Over the past few years, Marc Jacobs has been working on a serious style switch-up, leaning into a world of bold hues, chunky boots, mini skirts and all things cool-girl approved. This also isn’t the first time the brand has called upon famed faces to market their products, just a few weeks ago model Irina Shayk debuted the Alastair McKimm x Marc Jacobs Kiki Boots collab while just days before mother-daughter duo Lisa Rinna and Amelia Gray fronted the he Hot Pink Leather Collection.

All in all Sabrina and Marc Jacobs are the stylistic love affair we didn’t know we needed and we can only hope this isn’t the last we see from the power couple.