Kylie Jenner's go-to bikini colour is seriously bold

When it comes to stylish outfit repeating, the Kardashian-Jenner tribe aren’t typically the first famed names that spring to mind. Whether it's because each of them has a wardrobe stacked with enough options to change multiple times throughout the day, or they’re (like myself) scarred from when Kate Sanders called Lizzie Mcguire an “outfit repeater," the family are rarely seen donning the same item or style more than once.

That was, until now.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner We love seeing an au naturel Kylie

Posting to her 398 million Instagram followers just a few days ago, Kylie made a case for the itsy bitsy bikini in a bold hue, not too dissimilar from the one she wore back in April while on holiday with her model sister Kendall. Posing bare-faced on a sun lounger, drinking a GLOW drink, the multi-hyphenate mother, beauty mogul and recent founder of vodka soda brand Sprinter, showed off her toned abs and sun-kissed glow in a simple neon orange bikini.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner Kylie loves a neon kini moment

Over the last few months, Kylie has been on every style lover's radar, recently attending the Schiaparelli show during Paris Haute Couture Week in a show-stopping crystal encrusted blush pink corset dress, complete with a sheer face veil.

It doesn't take an astrophysicist to notice that micro bikinis have skyrocketed to stardom in the swimwear world this year. Donned just last week by Rita Ora while taking some R&R time in LA, Emily Ratajkowski (whom we have coined the bikini queen) pretty much every day and Kylie's older sister Kendall while holidaying in Mallorca.

It seems everywhere we look, there’s an itsy bitsy bikini in our peripherals - and we wouldn't have it any other way.