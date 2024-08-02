Billie Eilish stars in Charli XCX's lingerie-themed 'Guess' music video, and the fashion set has gone wild

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Just when we thought Charli XCX couldn't dominate this summer any more than she already is with the Brat girl movement, yesterday she shared a remix of her cult-adored song Guess which featured Billie Eilish, who also brings main character energy to the new music video.

In said video, Billie - who recently starred in an episode of Chicken Shop Date with British icon Amelia Dimoldenberg, donned her usual androgynous street style agenda and drove a forklift truck through piles of lingerie - could it possibly get more Billie than that?

Billie shared the video on Instagram with her 119m followers, where Charli commented: "Billieeeeeeee!!!!!!! ahhhh tysm for being on this track i’m beyond honored. love and respect forever!!! you’re one of a kind xxxxxx"

Suffice it to say the fashion set, alongside every other Brat and Billie-loving human being, lost their minds. Singer Grimes said: "this is very good," British actress and style muse of the moment Daisy Edgar Jones commented: "Ohhhh wowowowow." Julia Fox AKA the ultimate Brat girl before Brat was even a thing said: "Literally the gift that keeps on giving" and sheer dressing muse Rita Ora exclaimed: "That's my bissshhhh go off girls!!

Emily Ratajkwoski meanwhile shared a video of herself to her own Instagram story, lying on her front wearing her new statement bubble necklace, playing the song in the background with the caption: "Trying to go to sleep but..."

Incase you missed it, 32-year-old Charlotte Emma Aitchison, AKA, Charli XCX, has taken the world by storm this summer with her new album, Brat.

"Brat, the aesthetic and lyrical brainchild of the Boys singer, is taking the music world by storm. Inspired by Charli’s latest album of the same name, which was released earlier this month, the music-inspired trend has gripped Gen Z with its zeitgeisty beats and rave-pop influences," explained H Fashion's Tania Leslau.

Expect to see the Guess remix hit the UK Top 40 imminently...