Billie Eilish's bikini snap was an ode to the Barbiecore era

Billie Eilish has one of the most distinctive fashion agendas on the planet, which has now become one of her trademarks as a global icon.

Known for her bold and unconventional style, she often defies traditional gender norms and expectations in the music industry, giving fashion fans some serious food for thought when it comes to both red carpet and off-duty dressing.

Since emerging onto the scene in 2015 with Ocean Eyes, she's won multiple accolades all whilst sporting iconic outfits that linger on the lips of fashion fanatics, from her vintage Barbie varsity jacket at the Grammy's 2024 to her white tweed Chanel suit at the 2020 Oscars.

In her latest Instagram post, the 22-year-old, who recently teamed up with British media sensation Amelia Dimoldenberg for an iconic episode of Chicken Shop Date (if you haven't watched already, you know what to do after finishing this article), shared a carousel of snaps from a pool party with friends.

The singer opted for a dopamine-inducing, patternless neon pink bikini - a far cry from her usual oversized, rebellious style agenda, but her thin-strapped triangle two-piece harked us back to 2023 when Barbiecore was all the fashion rage thanks to Greta Gerwig's live-action movie Barbie starring Margot Robbie.

Billie wrote her smash hit What Was I Made For for the film's soundtrack, which won her a Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media, a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song and an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Pink 'lewks' are few and far between in her current style file, but for the Barbie world premiere last year, she had a major 'Barbie meets Ken' fashion moment and wore a pink Gucci button-down shirt and Raf Simons shorts.

© Getty She also wore lashings of bright pink for the Barbie premiere last July

Suffice it to say Billie isn't letting go of the fuschia craze any time soon, and we're totally on board.



