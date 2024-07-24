Gillian Anderson just proved she's the original 'brat girl' in throwback photos

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Unless you’ve been taking a social media hiatus or have locked yourself in your room for the past month or so, you will have likely noticed that we're in the midst of a 'brat girl summer'.

Coined by Charli XCX on June 7th when she released her sixth studio album under the name brat, the world of music and fashion has been in slime green chokehold, religiously listening to the album (apple and 360 in particular) on repeat whilst wearing mini skirts, knee high boots, tight-fitting baby tees and wrap-around sunglasses.

But, like all good trends, aesthetics and moguls, someone had to walk before the 21st-century version could run, and in Charli’s case, it was Hollywood royalty, Gillian Anderson.

Just yesterday the Sex Education and Scoop star posted a series of images to her 3m Instagram followers with the caption “brat before it was brat.” In the eight-image photo dump, Gillian shared multiple throwback photos of herself in the 90s, donning a range of brat-certified looks, including a bright green knitted vest with a pair of transparent Y2K Spy Kids-esque sunglasses.

© Instagram / @gilliana Queen energy at its finest

Other notable ensembles included a checkered crop top and matching trousers (likely capri) paired with sunglasses and a red lip, a wet-look white tank top with a sopping wet hair look and herself in a David Bowie graphic tee pulling the fingers.

© Instagram / @gilliana This is going straight to the top of our summer style moodboard

Fans of the brat craze were quick to comment on the comical post, one Gillian stan saying “The way mother posted this & not a fan account !!!” while another coined her the “OG brat.” The founding father of the aesthetic is yet to comment on the post but we have a feeling it’s only a matter of time before she chimes in and we simply can’t wait.

Under the strict instruction of the silver screen sensation, 'Brat Girl Summer' lives on.