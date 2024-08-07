Blake Lively embraces corseted 'fairycore' in Atelier Versace

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Haven’t you heard? Blake Lively has entered her peak fashion era, meaning we humble laymen are left to visually analyse each and every outfit debuted by the actress.

It’s not exactly a hardship. During her promotional spree for her latest film It Ends With Us, Blake has exhibited a carousel of covetable looks. From animated Dauphinette dresses to demure John Galliano for Dior from 1997, the Gossip Girl muse has covered all corners of hyper-feminine style.

On Tuesday evening, Blake attended the afterparty for the It Ends With Us New York Premiere at Tavern on the Green. Accompanied by co-star Isabela Ferrer, who made a case for flouncing garden florals, the 36-year-old shimmed into a candy pink piece courtesy of Atelier Versace.

© Getty Blake Lively attended the afterparty for 'It Ends With Us' in Atelier Versace

The corseted garment, look eight of the house’s SS23 collection, featured a Victoriana bust, framed by a flippy handkerchief skirt which was frosted with dainty lace detailing, ribbed, sateen cups that formed a statement bustier, lingerie strap detailing and a myriad of frontal lace panels that were punctuated by a lace-up fastening across the abdomen

The actress paired the exquisite piece with some Y2K pink, bejewelled heels and a sprinkling of colour-coordinated jewels. Silver bangles coiled up her arms, while a pair of fuchsia chandelier earrings glimmered from under her blonde blowdry.

© Getty The Gossip Girl actress was joined by co-star Isabela Ferrer, who complemented Blake's floral promotional style

Toying with method dressing once again, Blake paid homage to her character Lily Bloom, clasping a violet Chanel bag fashioned into a romantic rose silhouette.

The star’s Versace look marked the second of two worn that day. A few hours prior, Blake illuminated the red carpet for the premiere of her latest blockbuster, yielding attention in a one-strap Versace dress famously worn by Britney Spears.

© Getty The candy pink design featured a corseted bust and flickers of intricate lace detailing

The exquisitely, sequinned gown boasted sunset-toned florals that seemingly melted across the garment in painterly swathes. The shimmering number culminated in ethereal pleats, adding a lightweight feel to the fantastical aura of the garment.

