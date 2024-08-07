Blake Lively looks phenomenal in tightfitting Versace dress famously worn by Britney Spears

Blake Lively dazzled at the premiere of It Ends With Us in New York City, stepping out in a stunning one-strap Versace dress famously worn by Britney Spears.

The 36-year-old Deadpool & Wolverine star looked sensational in the plunging ensemble originally donned by Britney, 42, at a 2002 Versace show in Milan.

The eye-catching dress features a nude-toned underlay adorned with pastel-colored stones, creating a shimmering effect that Blake carried off effortlessly.

Just like the pop star did back in the early 2000s, Blake opted for a simple, natural-looking nude manicure to complement the glittering outfit. “The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories,” Blake said on her Instagram story, sharing a picture of Britney in the dress.

“Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work.Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories. So excited about your biopic and all you have to come.”

Blake, accompanied by her husband Ryan Reynolds and friend Hugh Jackman, showcased her fit figure in the snug, sparkling dress. Her radiant smile and soft, peachy-pink makeup added to her stunning appearance.

In It Ends With Us, Blake takes on the role of Lily Bloom, a woman entangled in a passionate and ultimately abusive relationship with Ryle Kincaid, played by Justin Baldoni.

The film, directed by Baldoni, is adapted from Colleen Hoover's 2016 romance novel.

Ryan, 47, looked dapper in a tailored olive green suit paired with a button-up ivory shirt and shiny black dress shoes.

A pale pink corsage on his lapel added a touch of elegance as he posed alongside his wife of nearly 12 years. The couple shares four children: James, Inez, Betty, and Olin.

In a recent interview with E! News while promoting his film with Hugh Jackman, Ryan shared his thoughts on expanding their family.

"The more the merrier," he quipped. "As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!"

Despite their busy careers, the couple remains dedicated to their growing family.

The conversation also touched on the close bond Ryan's children have with Hugh Jackman. "My kids prefer everything Hugh to me," Ryan joked, with Hugh adding, "Mainly just as a parent."

Ryan and Blake’s love story began on the set of Green Lantern in 2010, leading to their wedding at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, in 2012.

Their family has grown steadily, with each new addition bringing more joy to their lives. Their first child, James, was born in December 2014, followed by Inez in September 2016.

Their third daughter, Betty, arrived in October 2019, and their fourth child Olin joined the family in February 2023.