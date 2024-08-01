Blake Lively is a Marabou Barbie in plumes of rainbow feathers

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Subtle dressing - a notion absent from Blake Lively’s agenda.

The actress' press tour for her latest on-screen endeavour It Ends With Us is well and truly underway. Film and fashion buffs alike have been eagerly awaiting the debut of her press tour wardrobe, heightened by the fact the star famously does not use a stylist.

The actress graced the streets of New York on Wednesday, illuminating her Gossip Girl stomping grounds of the Upper West Side in a befeathered gown courtesy of American brand Dauphinette. Making a case for maximalist dressing, the 36-year-old yielded attention in the whimsical piece, featuring celestial dreamscape prints, cherubic motifs, swathes of sheer blue fabric and a sleeveless silhouette.

The actress championed a celestial design boasting plumes o'plenty by New York-based brand Dauphinette

The main event, however, materialised in a culmination of rainbow tiers of opulent plumes. Layers of cornflower blue, candyfloss pink and lemon yellow feathers formulated the bottom half of the dress, which delivered a masterclass in dopamine dressing.

Exercising her penchant for accessorising, Blake styled a gold chain belt with bohemian gemstone punctuation around her waist, helping to carve out a feminine silhouette.

© Gotham The star kickstarted her press tour of This Ends With Us in the utmost style

A pair of vintage-inspired chandelier earrings glimmered from beneath Blake’s ponytail, adding an art-deco charm to her pretty-in pastel attire. Jewels from lapis lazuli to aquamarine peppered the decadent set.

The star’s shoe selection effortlessly chimed with her colourbomb aesthetic. She slipped into a pair of point-toe heels encrusted with co-ordinating pastel rhinestones.

© Getty The star's intricately beaded mini dress featured aquatic creatures crafted from fairytale embellishments

Blake’s lavish look was one of many donned that day. The Green Lantern star previously hit the streets of The Big Apple in a kaleidoscopic crystal-embellished mini dress depicting a fairytale display of aquatic creatures from azure koi fish to lilypads. The A-line design was framed by an embellished mushroom handbag that leaned into Blake’s fantastical attire.

A longline coat hailing from Dauphinette’s autumn.winter2024 collection was coolly layered over the piece on the temperature dropped. The striking garment boasts scatterings of ruby, yellow, lavender and teal crystals that fuse together to form a resplendent outerwear silhouette.

New York-based brand Dauphinette was founded by Olivia Cheng. Known for its unique and whimsical designs that blend sustainability with artistry, the independent house specialising in crafting distinctive, one-of-a-kind pieces that often incorporate natural elements like preserved flowers and ethically sourced materials.