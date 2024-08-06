An ode to Blake Lively's power-clash style: From garden party glamour to 'cowgirl-core'

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Blake Lively's style is a masterclass in contrast.

Famously opting to go without a stylist, a decision that has fashion enthusiasts quaking in their Tabi boots, the actress' next outfit is never predictable. Therein lies the beauty of her colourful outfit choices.

Over the weekend, the 36-year-old continued to entice with her It Ends With Us press tour, curating not one, but eight flowerbomb outfits that nodded to her onscreen character Lily Bloom.

Not one to shy away from a method moment, Blake made the most of her public appearances, whipping up garden party glamour with each and every outfit choice. Masculine tailoring juxtaposed feminine details, polka dots unexpectedly harmonised with patent petals and mini silhouettes merged with floor-sweeping styles to create a vibrant tapestry of playfulness.

© Getty Blake's promotional wardrobe featured an eccentric polka-dot floral ensemble by Dauphinette

© Getty A floral-peppered set courtesy of Chanel was one of the actress' outfits for choice © Getty Oscar de la Renta' fairytale mini dress paid homage to her character Lily Bloom

Blake doesn’t take fashion too seriously. Her ensembles may have hailed from esteemed collections courtesy of John Galliano for Christian Dior, Chanel and Oscar de La Renta, but the sartorial siren knows how to toy with her clothes.

The past week has witnessed Blake championed dopamine-inducing designs by brands that centre joy. Christopher John Rogers and Dauphinette, both American labels, create operas of colour with their collections. Gaudy florals, mesmeric prints and colour eruptions feature heavily, ensuring clients (like Blake) never resort to bland basics.

And basic she is not. Whether shrouded in a pale pink plume of Marabou feathers or draped in celestial dreamscape prints, the mother-of-four is the epitome of dressed to impress, no matter the occasion.

© Getty The actress has sported several colourpop garments by US brand Dauphinette

© Getty The Gossip Girl protoganist isn't afraid to merge contrasting motifs such as florals and leather © Getty A structured set hailing from John Galliano for Christian Dior autumn 1997

There’s never been an inkling of doubt that Blake is a hardened maximalist. Proving once again that fashion is to be enjoyed, the actress attended Michael Kors' Ready to Wear Fall 2024 showcase, rehashing animal print in the most unexpected of ways.

The brown and white concoction demonstrated the star’s penchant for wildlife. Topped off with knee-high boots and a buttery soft leather crossbody, the outfit merged farmland fashion with city-girl sophistication. A styling feat only Blake could execute to perfection.

© Getty Versace Resort 2025 championed by Blake in NYC

© Getty Blake tapped into Barbiecore with a helping hand from Dauphinette © Getty Blake sported Chanel SS24 while attending the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner

Florals remain Blake’s kryptonite, however. From bloom-peppered jumpsuits sourced from Chanel’s SS24 collection to cut-out boyfriend jeans (somehow, we think not belonging to Ryan Reynolds) and more springtime staples, the wardrobe of Gossip Girl star continues to enchant with its flower bed brilliance.

If there’s one takeaway we can glean from Blake’s wardrobe, it’s that fashion needn’t always be a means to an end. We have the ability to play with our style and when inspiration dries up, it’s time to stop and smell the roses.