Blake Lively's showstopping yellow tights were so unexpected

There's something so iconic about a fashion icon embracing method dressing, wearing a slew of unforgettable on-theme outfits to support an upcoming project.

Take Margot Robbie's slew of Barbie-inspired looks to promote the live-action movie last year, Zendaya acing her looks to promote her tennis-themed movie Challengers earlier this year, Halle Bailey donning iridescent mermaidcore-approved looks before the premiere of The Little Mermaid, and Anya Taylor-Joy, who went hell for leather for the latest instalment in the Mad Max saga, as the perfect examples of mega movie 'tour'drobes.

The latest icon to champion a specific sartorial agenda in honour of a new movie is Blake Lively. The 36-year-old is currently doing a promo tour for the upcoming film It Ends With Us - a film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's #1 Sunday Times best-selling book which is released on Friday, August 9.

In arguably one of the standout looks of the press tour, this weekend she stepped out in a red ditsy floral mini dress from Versace that was slightly sheer, allowing the band of her bold, dopamine-inducing yellow floral tights to peek through. Maximalism is on her agenda right now and we can't get enough - a welcomed sight for those who've just about had enough of neutral-hued outfits and simplistic silhouettes.

© Getty Blake wore a bold red and yellow outfit by Versace

Blake's look schooled us in dopamine dressing in 2024, pairing two of the biggest colour trends of the year that completely clash together, but kept the same floral aesthetic throughout to create a more uniformed look.

While florals for the spring/summer season might not be groundbreaking, the Gossip Girl actress is wearing botanical-themed pieces in quite literally every way possible, providing an endless roster of fashion inspiration for nightclubs, garden parties, maximalist coffee runs and everything in between.

© Getty Eccentric floral ensembles are top of her sartorial agenda right now

Whilst both Barbiecore and Mermaidcore became trends of the season last summer no doubt thanks to the live-action films, it appears It Ends With Us is having the same effect as Pinterest has reported a 70% surge in searches for ‘it ends with us aesthetic’ alongside searches for maximalist, floral fashion. Searches for ‘Blake Lively style’ have increased by 80%, while ‘floral dress summer’ have multiplied by 2.5X. The Blake Lively effect.

Right now it's Blake's world and we're just living in it.