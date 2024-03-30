Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham just wore matching outfits in major PDA moment

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have already certified themselves as Victoria and David in the making: from matching outfits to adorable birthday tributes and of course, his 70+ tattoos dedicated to his wife of two years, they're following in the Spice Girl and her legendary footballing husband's footsteps.

The two have had many an iconic fashion moment, including pink outfits on a romantic trip to Tokyo and a white shirt look that was straight out of the David and Victoria Beckham fashion playbook.

Now they've taken their coordinating outfits off-duty in a TikTok video with some major PDA, proving they're the ultimate couple goals.

Nicola shared a video with her 333k followers, perfecting her signature retro dressing agenda. She opted for a crisp white hoodie (fashion's favourite colourway of 2024 so far) complete with black writing. A pair of large silver hoop earrings and some rectangular sunglasses finished off her Y2K-approved casual attire.

Matching his wife in white, Brooklyn opted for a long-sleeved crew neck top with the sleeves bunched up, also adding a pair of sunglasses.

The video showed the two kissing, and Nicola chose a sound clip of Hugh Grant from the iconic 2003 movie Love Actually, saying: "If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually is all around" - adorable.

Matching outfits is one of their signature couple movements. Notably on a trip to Tokyo last year, Nicola donned the coolest boxy vintage Dior leather jacket in a creamy pastel pink from the label's fall 2003 collection, and Brooklyn matched his wife in a pastel pink hoodie with black lettering across the front.

This fashion-forward couple's choice to coordinate their outfits is a trend not unfamiliar to the Beckham family, with Victoria and David having led the matchy-matchy movement since the 90s.

Brooklyn and Nicola have once again proven they're as cute as they are stylish.