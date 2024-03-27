Nicola Peltz Beckham's best red carpet moments of all time

Whether you’ve been following her since she married into Britain's most stylish family or since her silver screen debut way back when. However you discovered Nicola Peltz, it's very likely that you stuck around for her sartorial style game.

Most recently the actress, model director and BFF to Selena Gomez has been serving up look after look on the world stage, her Paris Fashion Week ensembles particular putting her on the 'it' girl map.

From hot pink tulle gowns to mimicking her mother-in-law Victoria’s white suit combo, Nicola has donned some seriously chic looks on the red carpet in her time and we couldn’t help but take a deep dive into the archives and pick out our favourites.

Premiere of Lola, 2024 © Michael Buckner To celebrate her directorial debut, Nicola took cues from VB for her red carpet ensemble, donning a pair of sleek tailored white trousers and a matching corset. She completed her effortlessly cool outfit with a white manicure, a brown-toned matte lip look and a voluminous half-up-half-down hairstyle.



Met Gala, 2023 © Theo Wargo For last year’s first Monday in May Met Gala appearance Nicola wore an opulent strapless white sheer gown with a singular black bow accent on her hip from Valentino. The theme for that year was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty’ and Nicola leaned right in, pairing her angelic ensemble with a series of chunky choker necklaces and a bold diamond cross pendant.



Academy Museum Gala, 2023 © Kevin Mazur Opting for classic gilded glamour, the actress and director wore a strapless black gown with matching long gloves and a sleek pulled-back hairstyle to attend last year’s Academy Museum Gala. To tie the whole look together she opted for a simple black winged eyeliner look and a pair of light-catching diamond earrings.



Met Gala, 2022 In 2022 Nicola chose to don another Valentino gown, this time in the Maison signature fuchsia pink hue. The plunging neckline gown was paired with neutral makeup and a nude manicure to match.



Los Angeles premiere of 'Welcome to Chippendales', 2022 Proving that red carpet glam doesn't have to involve a gown, Nicola chose an elegant midi-length white dress with fluffy fringing to attend the premiere of her brother Will Peltz’s movie Welcome to Chippendales.



Met Gala, 2021 In 2021 Nicola chose a Valentino Couture bright pink patterned gown with delicate sheer accents and long white leather gloves. The dress, which fit her like a glove, was tied together with a sleek bleach blonde middle part hairstyle, a sleek black winged liner eye look and glossy nude lips.

Tribeca Film Festival, 2018 Before she was a Beckham, Nicola chose a fitted black, off-the-shoulder suit and voluminous high pony look to attend a screening of her 2018 film Back Roads at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival.



Oscars Party, 2017 © Jon Kopaloff For 2017’s Oscars Afterparty Nicola kept things classic in a one-shoulder black and white gown, complete with intricate pleating detailing around the waist. The blonde bombshell wore her hair in a side part with one side tucked behind her ear to highlight a pair of gold hoop earrings.



German premiere of 'Transformers: Age of Extinction', 2014 © Luca Teuchmann To celebrate the release of her movie Transformers: Age of Extinction, Nicola wore an array of seriously chic ensembles to each and every press tour event. A favourite in particular was this crisp white long-sleeve gown with accentuating shoulder pads that fit her like a glove.

