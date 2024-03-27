Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicola Peltz Beckham's best red carpet moments of all time - see photos
Nicola Peltz Beckham's best red carpet moments of all time

The actress, producer and wife of Brooklyn Beckham has served some seriously major special occasion style moments...

2 minutes ago
Nicola Peltz Beckham attends The 2023 Met Gala in a white Valentino gown
Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
Whether you’ve been following her since she married into Britain's most stylish family or since her silver screen debut way back when. However you discovered Nicola Peltz, it's very likely that you stuck around for her sartorial style game. 

Most recently the actress, model director and BFF to Selena Gomez has been serving up look after look on the world stage, her Paris Fashion Week ensembles particular putting her on the 'it' girl map.

From hot pink tulle gowns to mimicking her mother-in-law Victoria’s white suit combo, Nicola has donned some seriously chic looks on the red carpet in her time and we couldn’t help but take a deep dive into the archives and pick out our favourites. 

Premiere of Lola, 2024

Nicola Peltz at the premiere of "Lola" held at the Regency Bruin Theatre on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California wearing a white suit© Michael Buckner

To celebrate her directorial debut, Nicola took cues from VB for her red carpet ensemble, donning a pair of sleek tailored white trousers and a matching corset. She completed her effortlessly cool outfit with a white manicure, a brown-toned matte lip look and a voluminous half-up-half-down hairstyle.

Met Gala, 2023

Nicola Peltz Beckham attends The 2023 Met Gala in a white Valentino gown© Theo Wargo

For last year’s first Monday in May Met Gala appearance Nicola wore an opulent strapless white sheer gown with a singular black bow accent on her hip from Valentino. The theme for that year was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty’ and Nicola leaned right in, pairing her angelic ensemble with a series of chunky choker necklaces and a bold diamond cross pendant.

Academy Museum Gala, 2023

Nicola Peltz Beckham attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala in a strapless black gown and matching long gloves© Kevin Mazur

Opting for classic gilded glamour, the actress and director wore a strapless black gown with matching long gloves and a sleek pulled-back hairstyle to attend last year’s Academy Museum Gala. To tie the whole look together she opted for a simple black winged eyeliner look and a pair of light-catching diamond earrings.

Met Gala, 2022

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham at The 2022 Met Gala

In 2022 Nicola chose to don another Valentino gown, this time in the Maison signature fuchsia pink hue. The plunging neckline gown was paired with neutral makeup and a nude manicure to match.

Los Angeles premiere of 'Welcome to Chippendales', 2022

Nicola Peltz attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's "Welcome to Chippendales" in a white midi dress with fluffy fringing

Proving that red carpet glam doesn't have to involve a gown, Nicola chose an elegant midi-length white dress with fluffy fringing to attend the premiere of her brother Will Peltz’s movie Welcome to Chippendales.

Met Gala, 2021

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend The 2021 Met Gala

In 2021 Nicola chose a Valentino Couture bright pink patterned gown with delicate sheer accents and long white leather gloves. The dress, which fit her like a glove, was tied together with a sleek bleach blonde middle part hairstyle, a sleek black winged liner eye look and glossy nude lips.

Tribeca Film Festival, 2018

Nicola Peltz attends the screening of "Back Roads" during the Tribeca Film Festival in a black suit

Before she was a Beckham, Nicola chose a fitted black, off-the-shoulder suit and voluminous high pony look to attend a screening of her 2018 film Back Roads at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival.

Oscars Party, 2017

Nicola Peltz wears a black and white one shoulder gown to the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party© Jon Kopaloff

For 2017’s Oscars Afterparty Nicola kept things classic in a one-shoulder black and white gown, complete with intricate pleating detailing around the waist. The blonde bombshell wore her hair in a side part with one side tucked behind her ear to highlight a pair of gold hoop earrings.

German premiere of 'Transformers: Age of Extinction', 2014

Nicola Peltz attends the premiere of the film 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' in a fitted white, long-sleeve gown© Luca Teuchmann

To celebrate the release of her movie Transformers: Age of Extinction, Nicola wore an array of seriously chic ensembles to each and every press tour event. A favourite in particular was this crisp white long-sleeve gown with accentuating shoulder pads that fit her like a glove.

Japan premiere of Transformers: Age Of Extinction, 2014

Nicola Peltz attends the Japan premiere of 'Transformers : Age Of Extinction' in a bright orange plunging neckline gown© Keith Tsuji

For the Japan leg of the movie tour, Nicola stunned in a plunging neckline two-toned orange gown and metallic gold platform heels.

