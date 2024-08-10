Zoë Kravitz’s Saint Laurent dress was the perfect choice for a PDA moment

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Zoë Kravitz's style is the cool girl manifesto we all wish we could write.

The actress has hit the sartorial sweet spot, continuously fusing rock ‘n’ roll meets French chic aesthetics that radiate It-girl charisma.

Being cool is deeply ingrained in her DNA (thanks to father Lenny.) Hence why her red carpet appearances never fail to disappoint, forever erring on the side of acutely voguish.

© Getty Zoë Kravitz wore Saint Laurent to the Los Angeles premiere of Blink Twice

On Thursday, Zoë walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of their new film, Blink Twice, starring her fiancée Channing Tatum. Joined by the Magic Mike actor at the highly-anticipated event, the 36-year-old sported a lustrous black dress courtesy of Parisian fashion house Saint Laurent.

Featuring dramatic side cut-outs tied together by a twist knot detailing, a rounded neckline, a sateen ebony hue and and floor-length silhouette, the gown showcased Saint Laurent’s signature house codes in all their glory.

© Getty Images The film marks the actress' directorial debut

The sleekly gothic garment was elevated by an old-school Hollywood makeup look. A bold red lip showcasing subtly ombréd orange tones, a defined cheekbone, a tangerine eyeshadow blend, a light flutter of mascara and a thick brow culminated in a deeply romantic beauty blend.

Jewels by Jessica McCormack frosted the actress in high octane glamour. She wore a pair of starfish drop earrings, flanked by diamonds and gold inflections.

Channing took to the red carpet alongside his wife-to-be, wearing a classic suit featuring a single-breasted silhouette and a crisp white shirt.

© Getty A bold red lip with subtle ombré effect made for a romantic beauty pallete

The actor was recently enlisted to front Versace’s AW24 campaign, promoting the house’s Eros fragrance line for the autumn/winter period. Directed by Mert & Marcus, the sunset-drunk campaign clip shows the Alabama-native trying his hand at archery while battling some rather dramatic elements.

Zoë and Channing first met during the casting process for Blink Twice back in 2020. The film marks Zoë’s directorial debut and stars British actress Naomie Ackie, who previously portrayed Whitney Houston in the biographical film Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody.